School board gets bond project update

Eastpointe Community Schools officials are hopeful that the Eastpointe High School pool will soon open once final inspections are completed.

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 26, 2025

This photo shows bond work that was completed at Pleasantview Elementary School’s gymnasium. Photo provided by Eastpointe Community Schools

EASTPOINTE — Several bond projects have been completed in the Eastpointe Community Schools district.

At the district’s Oct. 13 Board of Education meeting, Kerry Weishaupt, director of facilities management, presented an update on the recent projects.

Two years ago, in August 2023, the voting majority passed a $36.4 million bond proposal for building repairs throughout the district. Partners in Architecture PLC, based in Mount Clemens, is the architect. The construction manager is Barton Malow, based in Southfield.

“I’m here for the annual update on the bond I’ve been presenting to you for a couple years in a row now,” Weishaupt said. “I want to tell you it is just exciting for me to share this with you.”

Weishaupt’s presentation included information on the classroom upgrades at Pleasantview Elementary School.

“They tore apart Pleasantview and put it all back together before school started, and it’s beautiful. All the cabinet work, all the new furniture, flooring, woodwork, everything is completed, and it’s really, really looking sharp,” Weishaupt said. “We had a lot of challenges with DTE to get our main components together to get the air conditioning running, but we got it started so all four of those elementaries have air conditioning throughout the whole building.”

Bellview, Crescentwood and Forest Park are the district’s other three elementary schools. Weishaupt also shared a photo of the rooftop unit at Pleasantview to further detail upgrades of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

“These are for the elementary gymnasiums. They’re very large and they have to be put on the roof, and they get extra beef and extra metal to hold the weight up there,” Weishaupt said. “Those run the air conditioning just for the gym.”

One highlight Weishaupt shared were the updates regarding the Eastpointe High School pool, which received a slight round of applause. He shared a photo of the pool’s new backwash room.

“I know it’s a mechanical room and it’s not a lot of flairs, but for us in the operations department it’s running absolutely beautifully and it’s working fantastic,” Weishaupt said.

The pool has been closed for several years and bond work has been completed so it can reopen. Weishaupt credited Superintendent Christina Gibson and Athletics & Activities Director Paris McCarthy for their attention to the pool. School officials are waiting for final inspections and a certificate of occupancy.

At the meeting, Weishaupt looked into the future.

“This coming year is all outside work,” he said. “We’re doing playgrounds. We’re doing parking lots. We’re doing the roofs. You’ll see activities happening at those sites. An example of how you look at a finished product is you just go by Forest Park. That playground was updated when we did the parking lot back then. The whole front looks beautiful. The inside looks beautiful.”

The projects will go out for bids in late October and come before the school board for approval in January.

“That’s going to finish off pretty much all the bond money that we have,” Weishaupt said.

Gibson also mentioned the technology work completed over the summer.

“We have new cameras, new infrastructure,” she said. “We have a great partner in Communications By Design that has been helping us with the technology aspects of the bond. We also sold our second series of bonds as well — had a great, successful sale. The board is aware of all of that.”