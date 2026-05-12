Sailing Thru The Shores 5K comes back after long pause

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 12, 2026

Current Miss St. Clair Shores Janelle Reiff worked to bring back the Sailing Thru The Shores 5K Run/Walk. Photo by Alyssa Ochss

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At its meeting on May 4, the St. Clair Shores City Council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to host Sailing Thru The Shores 5K Run/Walkl scheduled for May 24.

According to items attached to the agenda, Janelle Reiff, the current Miss St. Clair Shores, submitted an application in April to host the event before the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade.

According to the sign-up website, late registration and packet pickup is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Wheat Educational Campus building at 27575 Harper Ave.

“The event is proposed to take place from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.,” the agenda item said. “All City departments have completed their reviews and recommend approval.”

Reiff also met with the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade Committee to coordinate the event.

Participation in the race costs $35 for adults and $25 for children 16 and under. Shirts are also $10. A QR code is available for registration, and a link can be found on the event’s listing on Facebook under “Sailing Thru The Shores 5K.”

The race will be on Harper Avenue starting at 11 Mile Road. Participants will run to an area between Stephens Street and Blackburn Street before turning back to run to 11 Mile.

The event initially ran from 2006 to 2018. At the meeting, Reiff said she’s been trying to bring it back for a couple years now.

“Finally, with the correct team, I’m so glad to have Run St. Clair Shores behind us supporting us for this race as well as Eastside Racing,” Reiff said.

Reiff said it took a village to have the event.

“I’m so grateful to the parade committee for also allowing us to use the road that they’re shutting down as well as their Porta Potties as well as everything that we need for this to run smoothly,” Reiff said.

Reiff has a community service initiative as Miss St. Clair Shores called “Choosing You for You” and she is teaching everyone how to integrate healthy habits in their daily lives.

“I’m so excited to promote health and wellness here in St. Clair Shores but also have something really fun for our community to be bringing back,” Reiff said.

She said that this is a great year to bring the event back due to the city’s 75th birthday and the nation's 250th birthday. All proceeds go to providing scholarships for a senior at each high school in St. Clair Shores.

“We’re giving right back to the future of our community,” Reiff said.

She said she is grateful to be able to provide these funds as a woman who loves education and advocates for students to pursue higher education. They are also looking for sponsors for the event.

Councilwoman Linda Bertges said she’s had discussions with Reiff and that she is very excited for it as well.

“She’s put a lot of work and effort into this, making sure that not only that it’s going to be fun but it’s also going to be very safe,” Bertges said.

She said events like this one add to the community and bring people together.

Councilman Dave Rubello thanked Reiff for putting the event together as well as coming to the recent fundraiser spaghetti dinner.

“I have to commend you for working really well with the parade committee, making sure that there’s going to be no snafus,” Rubello said.

He added there were concerns about hosting the run and parade entries marching in. Adjustments were made to ensure the race is done before the parade officially starts.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.