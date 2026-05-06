Looking Back: Governor Williams visits St. Clair Shores

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 6, 2026

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — G. Mennen “Soapy” Williams, Michigan’s 41st governor, visited St. Clair Shores during his first year in office in 1949. He is seen here, in his signature bow tie, about to enter the “old” Lakeview High School to deliver a speech.

The school was located at 26001 Jefferson Avenue. Designed by noted local architect George Haas, it was built in 1926 and later served as a junior high school. Haas was also the architect for Grosse Pointe High School (South) which opened in 1928 as well as some of the buildings at Jefferson Beach Amusement Park.

Currently, the Lakeview location is occupied by ShorePoint, a health and rehabilitation center.

To view this and other historic photographs, go to sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library