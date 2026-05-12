Council approves site plan for 10-unit apartment complex

A new 10-unit apartment complex is proposed to be on 12 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 12, 2026

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At its meeting on May 4, the St. Clair Shores city council voted 7-0 to approve a site plan for a 10-unit apartment building on 12 Mile Road.

According to items attached to the agenda, the apartments will contain one bedroom, a full kitchen, dining area and a basement.

“The site plan indicates the placement of a single two-story building in the center of the parcel and carports on the north side of the property,” an attached summary stated. “A drive aisle is proposed on the west side of the development, and parking is proposed along the west and north sides of the building.”

St. Clair Shores City Planner Liz Koto gave an overview for the council. She provided floor plan maps as well as renderings of what the outside of the buildings will look like. The back or the south elevation will be facing 12 Mile.

“I have notified the petitioner of the request for additional landscaping on that south elevation,” Koto said.

She said a series of variances will be needed for parking, proposed car ports and other amenities.

Architect James Debard and developer Gordon Russell Jr., of Russell Investments Inc., were in attendance to answer questions.

Mayor Kip Walby asked what sort of landscaping was requested. Koto said it is to add a screening boundary to the back of the apartments.

Councilman Chris Vitale raised the concerns about the landscaping. He said he understands the street side is getting the “business end” to make the project work.

“The front facade is usually where the effort is put into appearances,” Vitale said.

He wanted to ensure they screen the back end and proposed using an evergreen-type border to provide year-round screening and also asked if the petitioner was OK with a berm to elevate it a little bit.

Russel said he’s totally fine with that but that it could pose an engineering issue.

“As long as the engineering company is fine with that and how it works,” Russell said. “I think your idea is great as far as a screen with evergreens.”

Councilwoman Linda Bertges asked if they’d considered other types of units besides those with one-bedroom.

Debard said due to the configuration of the property and other limitations, they used one-bedroom units to make it a viable project. Bertges said she was curious because a lot of one-bedroom units have a large turnaround.

Councilman Ronald Frederick said he always loves to see a new project.

At press time, none of the apartments were leased and Russell said they won’t start the process until the complex is almost complete.

For more information and to view the full meeting agenda, go to scsmi.net and click on the City Council tab.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.