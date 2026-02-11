Royal Oak Historical Society plans big event for Presidents Day

George Washington stands in front of the museum gift shop at the Royal Oak Historical Society. He will make an appearance at the Presidents Day event on Feb. 15.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 11, 2026

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Historical Society and Museum is hosting a Presidents Day celebration and membership sale to bring in the 250th year of America.

Presidents Day at the Museum will take place 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Royal Oak Historical Society and Museum, 1411 W. Webster Road. Admission to the event is free.

The day will include hands-on Revolutionary War-themed activities and a special appearance from the nation’s first president.

Guests will be able to meet George Washington, create a tricorn hat, sign their name using a feathered quill, enjoy cherry-themed treats and receive free Revolutionary War activity books. Prizes and additional surprises will also be available.

The event will include a limited-time Presidents Day membership sale.

Individual memberships will be available for $17.76, a 40% discount from the regular $30 price. Family memberships will be on sale for $20.26. The commemorative pricing honors 1776, the founding year of the United States, and ties into the upcoming America 250 celebrations, according to a press release from the Royal Oak Historical Society.

“History is very important. Remembering our history is very important, and being involved in our history can help us move forward,” said Tom Toggweiler, president of the society. “And I think it’s very important especially for the kids and their parents to get to know and be interested and invested in our history. It really makes a community whole, so to speak, if we can remember where we came from and where we are headed.”

Toggweiler said one of the most exciting parts about the day will be having George Washington talking to the guests.

“We are really hoping to have a lot of kids there as a family-oriented event, and to have that figure there in casting can really get the kids interested in the history of George Washington,” he said. “We are also going to have games and those fun things.”

Having a membership with the Royal Oak Historical Society directly supports the museum exhibits, archival preservation, and educational and community programming.

Members receive a newsletter, invitations to special programs and events, and opportunities to support local historical exhibits.

According to the press release, the society has a goal to welcome 250 new members as the nation approaches the 250th celebration.

“The 250th anniversary of the United States offers a unique opportunity to reflect on our shared heritage and the local stories that shaped our community,” Toggweiler said. “We invite residents of all ages to celebrate Presidents Day with us and become part of Royal Oak’s living history.”

The Royal Oak Historical Society & Museum is open to the public Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information about the Presidents Day event or membership opportunities, visit royaloakhistoricalsociety.org or call (248) 439-1501.

