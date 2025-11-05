Royal Oak elects 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers; Clawson chooses new leadership

Royal Oak poll workers assist a voter at Royal Oak High School during the Nov. 4 general election.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published November 5, 2025

ROYAL OAK/CLAWSON — The Nov. 4 election results are in, creating a new mix of people to sit on the Royal Oak City Commission and the Clawson City Council.

Clawson

Clawson voters were asked to choose a mayor for one two-year term. The candidates were incumbent Mayor Paula Millan and Mayor Pro Tem Susan Moffitt. Moffitt won the election with 56.84% of the votes compared to Millan’s 42.77%, according to the unofficial election results posted on the Oakland County website. The totals were 1,721 to 1,295, with 12 write-in votes.

Clawson voters were also asked to vote for four council members out of the 10 candidates running for three four-year terms and one two-year term. The three highest vote totals won the four-year terms and the fourth-highest vote total won the two-year term.

The three top vote-getters were Meredith Peltonen with 15.32% of the votes (1,627), Laura L. Slowinski with 14.29% of the votes (1,518) and Heather Rigby Rinkevich with 14.17% of the votes (1,505).

Scott Tinlin, who was on the City Council in 2022-2023, was the candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes, 1,286, which worked out to 12.11%. He will be serving the two-year term.

Those who did not win election were incumbents Glenn Shepard and Bruce Anderson with 1,125 and 1,097 votes, respectively, Alec W. Speshock with 986 votes, Scott E. Manning with 725 votes, William J. Renshaw with 373 votes, and George Georges with 369 votes. There were 10 write-in votes.

Clawson voters also chose a council member to fill a term ending Nov. 15, 2027. There were two candidates. Aidan O’Rourke won with 62.56% of the votes, 1,711, over Richard Scott’s 37.29% of the votes, 1,020. There were four write-in votes. Scott had been appointed to the City Council in July.

Royal Oak

In Royal Oak, voters were asked to choose between incumbent Michael Fournier and Trish Oliver for mayor. The two candidates ran for one two-year term. Fournier came out on top with 58.99% of the votes, 9,426. Oliver had 40.75% of the votes, 6,512. There were 41 write-ins.

Voters were also asked to choose three candidates out of the seven running for four-year terms on the City Commission.

The three candidates elected to the City Commission include incumbent Brandon Kolo with 20.13% of the votes (8,945), Paul Bastian with 19.99% of the votes (8,882), and Woody Gontina with 19.20% of the votes (8,531). Carolyn Martz received 6,358 votes, David Buzynski received 6,088 votes and Eric Smethurst received 5,444 votes. There were 191 write-in votes; Michael Willard ran as a write-in candidate.

For more information on the election results, visit elections.oaklandcountymi.gov.



