Roseville students, staff honor local veterans

Approximately 35 veterans attended the Honorary Veterans Day brunch Nov. 10.

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 11, 2025

On Nov. 10, U.S. Army veteran Bill Daniels watches the video of past Honorary Veterans Day brunches held at Roseville High School.

The Roseville High School culinary students made everything from scrambled eggs to turkey and stuffing for the Honorary Veterans Day brunch Nov. 10.

Kment Elementary School third grade teacher and district instructional coach Branden Bilicki was among the veterans who attended the Honorary Veterans Day brunch Nov. 10.

ROSEVILLE — Every military veteran has a story to tell.

Whether they were stateside or overseas, served in combat or during peacetime, their sacrifices are not forgotten.

Several veterans were recognized during an Honorary Veterans Day brunch Nov. 10 at the Roseville High School Culinary Café. The event was held one day before Veterans Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 11 as a federal holiday.

About 35 veterans attended, and some brought a guest. Among the veterans were Roseville Community Schools Board of Education member Matthew McCartney; Kment Elementary School third grade teacher and instructional coach Branden Bilicki; and support staff member and RHS wrestling coach Joe Baker. Several local dignitaries were present, including state Reps. Mai Xiong, D-Warren, and Alicia St. Germain, R-Harrison Township.

To show their gratitude, the high school’s hospitality students prepared a meal that included scrambled eggs, ham, biscuits and gravy, turkey, stuffing, salad, desserts and more. Shawn Thompson is the culinary teacher, and Andreana Woodward is the culinary paraprofessional.

“Good morning, everyone. Thank you for your service,” Thompson said. “My grandfather was a Korean War veteran and my uncle was Navy and Army, too, so I appreciate it.”

Before brunch was served, everyone stood up for the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as performed by a group of RHS choir students under the direction of Choir Director Aubrey Meade. The veterans enjoyed the meal while they bonded over their military experiences.

“It was great,” said William Geiger, a Roseville resident who served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1982 to 1987 and even traveled to the Arctic Circle during a mission. Geiger, 63, grew up in Ohio and was in high school when he accompanied a friend to a local military recruiting office. As he read the literature about the U.S. Coast Guard, it was so intriguing that he enlisted as well.

“I liked that there was more of a focus on saving lives,” Geiger said.

At the same table, David Rocco, of Sterling Heights, and Ronald Shevela, of Clinton Township, reminisced about their time during the Vietnam War. Both were drafted and served in the Field Artillery Branch of the U.S. Army. Rocco served from 1965 to 1967, and Shevela served from 1966 to 1967.

“I wouldn’t trade it. You learn discipline,” Shevela, 79, said of the experience. “It settled me down. It got me to think about different things in a better light.”

“It’s definitely a privilege to serve your country,” Rocco, 80, said.

Rocco said the hardest part of being in the service was “missing family.”

“You get through it,” he said. “You did the best that you could.”

Rocco recently became the Speakers Bureau chairman of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 Support Center, located at 18025 E. 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

During the brunch, district Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski let the veterans know to expect a postcard in the mail inviting them to participate in Roseville’s annual Memorial Day parade in May.

“We appreciate you being here. As a child of a Marine, I understand the sacrifice that you had to make to continue our freedoms as a country,” Blaszkowski said. “This is just a small, little token that Roseville Community Schools does to honor you. I hope you have an opportunity to talk to some of your fellow servicemen and women today. When we’re done with breakfast, feel free to stay as long as you want to have your conversations.”

The high school students also remembered the lost soldiers by setting up “The Fallen Soldier Table” in the entryway to the cafe. The place setting — including a white tablecloth, red roses and an empty chair — represented the fallen military men and women who could not be present for the meal.

The veterans left with placemats that students from Kment Elementary School made. They also viewed a video put together by Marketing & Communications Facilitator Joe Genest. The footage featured images of past Honorary Veterans Day brunches at the school and special messages from Steenland Elementary School students.



