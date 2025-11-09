Roseville Fire Department smoke detector program aims to save lives

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 9, 2025

On Nov. 6, Roseville Fire Department Capt. Michelle Cattaneo installs a smoke detector for a homeowner in the city. Through a state program, the department provides free smoke and CO detectors to Roseville homeowners. Photo by Maria Allard

ROSEVILLE — Every month, Roseville Fire Capt. Michelle Cattaneo and Fire Marshal Bill Ciner visit residents at their homes to install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

The installations are done at no charge, but residents must live in Roseville and own their homes.

In past years, firefighters distributed the working smoke alarms from the station, where homeowners picked them up. However, it was discovered that oftentimes when residents got home they forgot to install them or didn’t know how, and the devices sat unopened.

The department now provides the free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and installations through a state program started several years ago by Kevin Sehlmeyer, Michigan’s fire marshal from 2017 until he retired this year. Sehlmeyer created a community risk reduction collaboration effort known as “MI Prevention” in an attempt to reduce fire fatalities and injuries and decrease property loss.

“It’s a free program,” Cattaneo said. “We go up to Lansing, pick up the smoke detectors and bring them back.”

The majority of the smoke detectors are made by a company called Kidde. Sometimes the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are combined in one unit; other times they are two separate devices. The carbon monoxide detectors are designed to measure the concentration of carbon monoxide in the air.

As a warning, a smoke detector automatically produces a high-pitched sound when it senses the presence of smoke or fire. Smoke detectors should be in every room in the house, including the basement. The device will chirp when the batteries are low. Manufacturers also produce smoke detectors for people who are deaf or hard of hearing that shake their bed as a strobe light goes off to alert them to a fire.

“Studies show smoke detectors are alerting people so they can get out,” said Ciner, adding that at every fatal fire he’s investigated “there was no smoke detector at all.”

On Nov. 6, Cattaneo and Ciner installed devices at four different residences. A visit usually takes 30 minutes, and the fire prevention team also offers fire safety tips. Ciner said smoking and cooking are the main causes of fires. Hoarding is another problem.

“Do not block any of your doors or windows,” Cattaneo said, so a clear pathway is made to get out of the house quickly during a fire. Cattaneo and Ciner also encourage homeowners to keep their bedroom doors closed at night when sleeping.

“It will keep all the smoke out,” said Cattaneo, adding that it’s not necessarily the fire itself that is fatal, but “with all the smoke you inhale, you might not wake up.”

“Studies have shown that it’s going to take you a little bit of time to wake up and figure out what’s going on,” Ciner said. “Closing that door buys you some time to get out of the house.”

Another suggestion is outlining two different escape plans to vacate the house during a fire. That includes being able to easily climb out a bedroom window. The escape route will depend on where you are in the house.

“If your fire starts in the kitchen, go out of the closest door where you are at,” Cattaneo said. “If in the basement with glass blocks, you’ll have to smash them out.”

Also, it’s important to have a designated meeting place outside. Evacuate the house right away and leave your belongings.

“Don’t grab anything,” Cattaneo said.

Because many products are now made with plastics and synthetics, Ciner said fires burn quicker. Another way to avoid a blaze is to clean the lint screen on your clothes dryer after each load and clean the dryer vent twice a year.

Each time a smoke detector is installed, Cattaneo inputs data via the MI Prevention phone app, including the resident’s name, how many devices were installed and if previous smoke detectors were in the home or not. This helps organizers keep track of the program. Residents also can ask for a “File of Life” refrigerator magnet in which they can document their medical data.

Roseville homeowners interested in setting up a smoke detector installation can contact Cattaneo at (586) 445-5458.