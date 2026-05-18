Roseville man to stand trial for alleged drunken driving crash causing death

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 18, 2026

Turner

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville man has been ordered to stand trial on charges in connection with a fatal vehicle crash.

Following a preliminary exam that took two days, Travis Turner, 26, of Roseville, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on two charges related to a crash that killed 85-year-old Eleanor Johnson, of Oak Park.

On April 9, Turner was allegedly operating a white 2016 Ford Fusion at a high rate of speed on Groesbeck Highway in Roseville when he struck a Saturn Ion being driven by Johnson.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Turner sustained minor injuries, while his passenger and girlfriend, a 23-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman, suffered unknown injuries, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Additionally, the release states that Turner was in possession of a firearm, and that his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit at the time of the incident.

A preliminary exam was held for Turner on April 29 and May 8, which concluded in Turner being bound over on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and one count of possessing a firearm while under the influence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said that his office will work to see justice served for Johnson.

“Every time someone drinks and gets behind the wheel, they make a choice to put lives at risk,” he said.

Turner is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. May 26 by Circuit Court Judge James Biernat.

His attorney, Robert Burton-Harris, could not be reached for comment before press time.