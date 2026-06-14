Roseville celebrates completion of sewer pump station upgrade

One of the upgrades to the pump station on 13 Mile Road in Roseville is a permanent backup generator that automatically activates during power outages. Previously, city workers had to bring portable generators to the site during emergencies to keep the system operational.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 14, 2026

Officials gathered June 8 to celebrate the completion of a major infrastructure project that involved upgrading the city’s pump station on 13 Mile Road. Photo by Brian Wells

ROSEVILLE — City officials in Roseville recently celebrated the completion of a major infrastructure project.

On June 8, local officials and representatives from Anderson, Eckstein and Westrick Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for upgrades at the city’s pump station on 13 Mile Road, west of the intersection of Groesbeck Highway and Utica Road.

The project included replacing pumps and technology from the original station, which dates back to the late 1970s and services approximately 1,000 homes on the city’s west side.

“The original pump station was built in the late ’70s, and it was well beyond its life expectancy,” City Manager Ryan Monroe said.

The pump station collects wastewater from homes west of the facility before pumping it into the regional sewer system.

The upgraded facility features new pumps, modern controls and a permanent backup generator that automatically activates during power outages. Previously, city workers had to bring portable generators to the site during emergencies to keep the system operational.

“When it would fail, or when pumps would break down, we would have to come out and basically operate it by men with generators to keep it going,” Monroe said.

According to Scott Lockwood, executive vice president of Anderson, Eckstein and Westrick Inc., the pumps — which extend 30 feet below ground — are able to be raised aboveground for service. The controls for the station are also now located in a climate-controlled building on-site.

Previously, workers would have had to take a single-person maintenance elevator into the station to service the pumps, according to both Monroe and Lockwood.

“Usually, when bad things happen at a pump station, it’s like terrible storms … so instead of working outside trying to fix this stuff, all the guys go in there, and it’s easy to maintain, easy to address things,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood added that the project involved installing equipment on a constrained parcel while routing the force main beneath railroad tracks, Groesbeck Highway and Utica Road. This all called for extensive coordination with multiple agencies, he said.

“From an engineering and public works perspective, it was very difficult but very successful,” he said.

Lockwood praised his design team, Ross Wilberding and Taylor Sting, for their work on the project.

Original estimates for the project cost were $13 million for both the pump station and force main, according to Monroe, but approximately $6.5 million in state funding was secured by state Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe.

Klinefelt was present at the ribbon-cutting.

“I feel like underground infrastructure goes ignored and unnoticed because it’s not something that residents see every day,” she said. “Roseville came to me with this. It was an opportunity to do something that’s really needed for public safety, for the good and welfare of the people, and I was thrilled to do it.”