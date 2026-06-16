Eastpointe council refers vehicle ordinance to Planning Commission

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 16, 2026

EASTPOINTE — A proposed ordinance aimed at addressing abandoned, unlicensed and inoperable vehicles in Eastpointe will undergo additional review.

At the City Council’s June 2 meeting, the council voted to send the ordinance to the Planning Commission for recommendation.

The ordinance was originally requested by the Eastpointe Police Department as a tool to address vehicles that remain parked on public streets despite being inoperable or lacking proper registration.

At the meeting, Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines said current state law governing abandoned vehicles can be difficult to apply in some situations, which limits enforcement options outside of declared snow emergencies.

“This is to help us clean up the streets and clean up the blight of the cars that are seriously broken down — broken parts, not registered for months and are completely not driveable,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to get removed from the streets.”

During the council’s discussion, several members questioned whether the ordinance’s language clearly limited enforcement to vehicles located on public streets and rights-of-way.

Councilman Harvey Curley said he was concerned residents could interpret the ordinance as applying to vehicles parked on private property, including driveways and backyards.

“I just want to make sure that the people who have their car parked in their driveway are protected,” he said.

City Attorney Richard Albright explained that the proposed ordinance contains exemptions for vehicles stored inside enclosed buildings, at licensed repair businesses and, in some cases, temporarily on residential property while being offered for sale.

Haines added that enforcement would primarily be handled by the city’s parking and code enforcement personnel rather than patrol officers.

“We’re not suggesting sending police officers out to remove cars off the street,” he said. “What we’re suggesting is our code enforcement officer, our parking officer, this is part of her daily routine, and it would make it more complete for her to be able to do the enforcement action, and then take action to remove the vehicle when necessary.”

Mayor Michael Klinefelt said he believed the ordinance needed additional review and clarification before returning to council.

“I think that kind of clarification needs to go into the actual ordinance,” he said. “I think that language needs a little bit of tweaking.”

Council unanimously voted to refer the ordinance to the Planning Commission for review and recommendation, or to potentially recommend revisions before sending it back to the council for further discussion.

The Planning Commission met several days after, on June 4. Their next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 9, though an agenda had not been posted at press time.