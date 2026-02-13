‘Rocky road’ drives new Girl Scout cookie flavor

By: Maria Allard | Metro | Published February 13, 2026

The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan will participate in the annual Cookie Sales Program from Feb. 13 through April 5. Local troops will sell the sweet treats at various stores and businesses. Photos by Patricia O’Blenes

The newest Girl Scout cookie “Exploremores” was inspired by “rocky road” ice cream and blends together chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond crème. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

The popular Girl Scouts cookies also are available at the Girl Scouts of the United States of America website at girlscouts.org. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

METRO DETROIT — The Girl Scouts of the United States of America went down a “rocky road” to create its newest cookie flavor.

The scoop is that the well-known rocky road ice cream flavor inspired the nonprofit organization’s newest cookie called “Exploremores,” blending together chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème.

The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, including troops in Macomb and Oakland counties, will set up booths in various locations for its annual Cookie Sales Program. The sale that satisfies the sweet tooth is from Feb. 13 through April 5.

Along with the new “Exploremores” flavor, troop members will sell boxes of cookies that include the popular Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Adventurefuls and Lemon-Ups. Each box costs $5 each, and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $6 per box.

The Cookie Sales Program not only supports the organization but is designed to help the scouts build life skills, set goals, manage finances, and strengthen their people skills. Money raised from cookie sales fund travel, programs, camps, financial aid, and leadership experiences.

“People look forward to cookie season because they can finally enjoy a beloved sweet treat with a glass of milk or bowl of ice cream, and we love that,” Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan CEO Monica Woodson said in a prepared statement. “What they may not realize is that every purchase, and with every bite, they are helping girls build real-world skills that help girls build confidence, develop financial literacy, and be workforce ready. Many fields depend on people with skills that the Cookie Sales Program exposes girls to at an early age. Real-world data and analytics experience, using technical tools like e-commerce platforms, creative problem solving and so many more.”

Members from Troop No. 75629, based in Warren, are ready to sell cookies at different locations in the area. Troop Leader Sonya Gietek said that during the first two weeks of sales, the troops set up booths at local Kroger grocery stores. Troop No. 75629 has repeat customers every year.

“We’ve been doing this for so long we have our regulars,” Gietek said.

The troop has five members, including Gietek’s daughters Meadow Meyers, 17, and Violet Meyers, 16.

“It’s something I can do and enjoy with my girls,” Gietek said. “It’s kept us close.”

Troop No. 75629 plans to use this year’s cookie sales proceeds to travel to the Great Smoky Mountains. Last year, they stayed at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

“It’s to keep the girls together,” Gietek said. “They make lifelong friends.”

Meadow, in the program for 13 years, is not only in Troop No. 75629 but also involved in the High Adventure Troop and the Mackinac Island Scout Service Program Troop. On Mackinac Island, the scouts participate in flag ceremonies, help tourists, and perform service projects for one week.

The High Adventure Troop is for Girl Scouts in grades eight through 12 that participate in outdoor-focused experiences that include backpacking, rock climbing, kayaking, and international travel. This past winter, Meadow earned her winter adventure badge winter rafting and sleeping outside in a hammock. Meadow is due to receive her lifetime membership this year and wants to become a troop leader.

Girl Scouts Troop No. 78257 will be out at various locations selling boxes of cookies. The group consists of sixth and seventh graders in the Walled Lake Consolidated Schools district. Laura Baldwin, of Wolverine Lake, is the troop leader and her daughter Allison Baldwin, seventh grade, is a member who would like to sell 5,000 boxes this year. The girls are excited for the annual fundraiser.

“It’s so much more than selling cookies,” Baldwin said. “It’s getting out there, talking to people, setting goals, being responsible for money.”

They greet all potential customers and learn how to handle rejection when someone passes on a sale.

Baldwin already tasted the new “Exploremores” cookie.

“It’s very chocolaty,” she said. “If you like chocolate, it’s great after a long day.”

But her overall favorites are the Samoas and the Toffee-tastic cookies.

With the funds from the cookie sales, Troop No. 78257 plans to visit Chicago this summer.

“It provides them with an experience they otherwise might not have,” Baldwin said. “I like the Girl Scouts organization. It’s a safe and inviting place for them to grow. It’s a real honor to be part of their lives this way.”

In 2025, Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan members sold close to 3 million boxes of cookies. The top five most popular cookies were: Thin Mints 609,805 boxes; Samoas 502,342 boxes; Tagalongs 471,995 boxes; Do-Si-Dos 220,627 boxes; and Trefoils 210,207 boxes.

To find a cookie booth near you, go to girlscouts.org. Depending on the troop, customers can use cash, credit cards and PayPal for payment. Some troops also take Venmo.

