Rochester voters to consider amending charter to remove language on primary elections

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 28, 2025

ROCHESTER — Voters in the city of Rochester will weigh in Nov. 4 on a ballot proposal to remove language from the City Charter regarding primary elections.

Having primary election language is not required under state law, according to the Oakland County Elections Division, which noted that Rochester is one of eight communities in Oakland County that currently have provisions on the books for primary elections.

If the measure passes, it would affect only local city elections held in odd years. Primaries would still be held for state and federal offices.

City officials said the city has not held a primary for quite some time, but one was close to being required this year under the City Charter.

“Right now in the charter, it provides for the possibility that (primary) elections would be triggered if there was one more than twice as many petitioners as seats available. That’s the current trigger,” said City Attorney Jeffrey Kragt.

According to the charter, an August primary is held only if nine or more candidates file petitions for the regular term City Council race or three or more candidates qualify for the partial term race.

“The trigger for this year for the main (council) race would have been nine candidates, and we were right at eight, so there was discussion of why would we have a primary for nine candidates only to go to eight in November when we could just potentially vote on all nine candidates in November,” said Brian D’Annunzio, deputy city clerk.

By eliminating the charter language, he said, the city could save money, time and resources and just take a larger pool in November.

The cost for an election is the same for the city whether it’s a primary or a general election, between $15,000 and $20,000, according to City Clerk Lee Ann O’Connor.

“It’s a whole lot of resources, money and operations to run a primary just to potentially eliminate one person and then have the same election in November,” D’Annunzio added.

Eliminating the primary for local elections in odd years would also eliminate the need for the candidates to prepare for and expend funds for both a primary and a regular election.

“There’s definitely expense that occurs with primaries, and the city has already incurred significant expenses with early voting,” Kragt added.

Mayor Nancy Salvia said the ballot proposal is a policy change and is not limiting any ability to vote.

“It’s a cost saver for both the city as well as the candidates who are running,” she said.

Voters need to know Rochester has new voting precincts and has moved polling locations. Moving forward, past precincts 1 and 3, which voted at the Rochester Community House, consolidated to form new Precinct 1, with a new polling location in the Rochester Municipal Building, located at 400 Sixth Street. Previous precincts 2 and 4, which voted at The Older Persons’ Commission, combined as new Precinct 2, which votes at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, located at 620 Romeo Road. Past precincts 5 and 6 became the new Precinct 3, which also votes at St. Paul’s. City officials said these changes are permanent for all future elections.

For more information, call the Rochester City Clerk’s Office at (248) 651-9061.