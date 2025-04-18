Rochester Road resurfacing might take away parking from Royal Oak businesses

The owner of Green Lantern Pizza on Rochester Road in Royal Oak is concerned that a resurfacing project next year might take away parking in front of the building and replace it with green space.

Photo by David Wallace

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 18, 2025

ROYAL OAK — Several local businesses received a letter regarding next year’s Rochester Road resurfacing project that has raised concerns and questions about the potential impact on parking.

This is scheduled to be spoken about at a City Commission meeting at 7 p.m. April 28 at Royal Oak City Hall, 203 S. Troy St.

Royal Oak released a statement on the issue.

“As part of the project, the City will evaluate several small, business-frontage parking areas located in the public right-of-way along Rochester Road,” the statement reads.

“As Rochester Road continues to attract new investment, this is a moment to reevaluate how we use our right-of-way. While on-street parking has historically served us well, we also see potential in converting some of these spaces to green infrastructure that enhances walkability, manages stormwater, and contributes to a more vibrant and connected corridor,” Joe Gacicoh, city manager, said in a prepared statement.

The press release states that at this time no decision has been made, and no formal proposals are under consideration.

“Each location will be reviewed individually, with attention to context and stakeholder input,” the press release states.

The press release states that the city engineering staff sent out information to business owners who might be affected by this.

John Spreitzer, owner of Green Lantern Pizza, 4326 Rochester Road in Royal Oak, said that if the green space gets approved by the City Commission, he will probably have to move out of that building.

“The letter specifically stated that this (the green space) was recommended,” Spreitzer said. “The letter came from the engineering department, and that is their recommendation to the commission to replace parking spots with green space.”

Spreitzer wants to make people aware of the meeting in the hopes that they will show up and request this to not go through. He said his neighboring businesses would also be greatly affected by this change.

The first Green Lantern pizza restaurant started in 1955, but the location in Royal Oak was the first carryout location. The spots that would be taken by green space are four spots out front that the Royal Oak Green Lantern uses for carryout spots.

“That specific location (Royal Oak) is the busiest carryout we have; it’s the first carryout that we started 20 years ago,” Spreitzer said. “Right now, we only have access to eight parking spots. The strip mall is owned by somebody else, so that gentleman has been very nice to me and allowed us to use all of the parking over the last 20 years. But if he decides to say, ‘No more,’ I have no more parking at all, except for the eight spots, four of them being out front.”

Spreitzer said that the parking lot behind the Green Lantern is always full, and there is no way that it would be able to be utilized during the busiest weekend hours, as it is always packed.

“The letter from the city is basically saying, well, we have enough street parking per code, thus pushing everybody into the neighboring neighborhoods, which on a Friday night alone, we have 14 drivers, 14 kitchen staff, and need 20 parking spots just for my staff,” he said. “We have roughly 250 pickup orders on a Friday night, so that would be pushed without the parking spots up front; the neighborhoods would be taking all of that traffic.”

Spreitzer said it’s not just him; it’s all of those neighboring businesses affected if this goes through.

“We are more than willing to work with the city to improve that front parking lot, to keep it parking up there,” he said. “It’s not like we want to stick the city with the bill — we are more than happy to pay for it — but hopefully the commission will come to terms and use some sense, and we will be able to work together and get this done, because I think it’s the best for everybody.”

For more information on City Commission meetings, visit romi.gov.



