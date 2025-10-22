Rochester Hills motorcyclist, 20, dies in traffic accident

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 22, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Rochester Hills was killed Oct. 4 in a traffic accident.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highland Road and Hickory Hills Boulevard in Oceola Township at approximately 8 p.m. Oct. 4.

Preliminary investigation showed a 39-year-old Howell resident operating a 2016 Ford Expedition turned left onto Hickory Hills from Highland Road in front of a motorcyclist turning west.

The driver of the motorcycle, Callam Kenneth Spangler, was wearing a helmet and was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. His obituary can be found at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12548872.

The driver of the Ford, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to police, while speed remains under investigation.

An investigation is underway.