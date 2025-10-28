Rochester Hills Fire Department honors staff

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 28, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — Members of the Rochester Hills Fire Department were recently recognized for their bravery, leadership and commitment to public safety throughout the past year.

Rochester Hills Fire Chief Todd Gary said the annual Rochester Hills Fire Department Awards are a vital reminder of the extraordinary dedication and courage demonstrated daily by every member of the department.

“It is my honor to celebrate their achievements and reflect on the unwavering commitment they make to our community. They truly set the standard for excellence in fire service,” Gary said in a statement.

Firefighter Cody Martell received the Firefighter of the Year award for his “outstanding courage, professionalism, and deep commitment to the community.” Officials said he has “demonstrated exceptional dedication by consistently going above and beyond in his duties, including volunteering for extra shifts and earning specialized technical certifications.” Martell also serves as a leader and mentor, playing a key role in training new recruits and setting a high standard for all his peers.

The EMS Provider of the Year award went to firefighter Anthony Summers, who was celebrated for his “decisive leadership and clinical proficiency.” Officials said his ability to “think critically under pressure, and his calm, confident command of critical situations has earned him the complete trust and respect of his colleagues.”

The Medal of Honor, the highest form of recognition awarded to a member “whose act of extraordinary heroism substantially contributed to the saving or attempted saving of a life at great personal risk,” was awarded to Lt. Dave Kopko and Mike Littlefield for rendering aid when a propane tank exploded outside a business on Main Street in May 2024.

Lt. Derek Gardner and firefighter Anthony Summers were awarded the Medal of Valor for their response to the shooting at the Brooklands Splash Pad in June 2024.

Lt. Chris Ogg received the Medal of Valor for saving two people from a house fire on John R Road in December of 2024. The Medal of Valor is awarded to a member of the department whose “act of bravery substantially contributed to the saving or attempted saving of a life.”

The Ben Franklin Fire Service Leadership Award, presented to a member of the Fire Department who “best exemplifies the qualities of leadership and integrity of the American Fire Service,” was awarded to Lt. Loren Mitchell.

The Mark Belkoff Officer of the Year award, given for “strong leadership skills and assisting in the positive development and growth of the fire department,” was awarded to Lt. Rich Markovitch.

Mayor Bryan Barnett said he is incredibly proud of the outstanding achievements recognized by the awards, as well as the day-to-day dedication the city’s men and women show to the community.

“We have the very best people serving our residents, and I am grateful for the sacrifices they make every day to make a difference in the lives of others,” Barnett said in a statement.