Robotics team looks to build on its successes

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 24, 2025

Shutterstock image

GROSSE POINTES/HARPER WOODS — Just because school is out for the summer doesn’t mean the Gearheads are also on vacation.

The Gearheads — the Grosse Pointe North and South FIRST Robotics Team 1189 — are doing demonstrations at community events including the After 6 on Kercheval street festivals in Grosse Pointe Park and might even be entering some competitions. And while they might not be in their workshop at Grosse Pointe North High School quite as often over the summer as they are during the school year, they will still be doing work there on their newest creation.

In keeping with their slogan — “We are all gearheads” — the team works with and mentors younger students, engages with the community and lets the Harper Woods High School robotics team, Infinity, use its workshop space, as well as the Parcells Middle School robotics team, the Blown Fuses.

But now, the Gearheads could use some help themselves. As they have for each of the last four years, the team qualified for the FIRST Robotics Challenge World Championship in Houston. Last year, the team made history for the Grosse Pointe Public School System by taking home a silver medal in a contest that drew some of the best teams across the globe. This year, though — despite winning numerous matches at the state and local level, and qualifying for another spot at the world championship — a lack of funds was one of several reasons why the students couldn’t vie for another world championship medal.

Carter Cole, a North senior from Harper Woods who just graduated and served as the head scouter and mascot this year, said it “was very heartbreaking” when the team couldn’t go to the world tournament.

“It was definitely a bummer,” agreed fellow recent North graduate Jack Grace, of Grosse Pointe Woods, who was the team’s lead student designer and mascot designer. “I would (have) loved to go for my final year. … I know many others were disappointed.”

The team did earn prestigious awards in recent months, though. In 2025, the Gearheads were honored with the Innovation and Controls Award — presented by nVent — for their code team, along with the Industrial Design Award, presented by General Motors.

Residents can support the team while indulging their sweet tooth: From 6 to 9 p.m. July 3, the TCBY at 20385 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods will be donating 10% of sale proceeds to the team.

The team often sells mums in July, with delivery in August; details weren’t available at press time.

John Grace, an adult mentor, said General Motors is the Gearheads’ most significant sponsor, covering the thousands of dollars it costs each year to enter several competitions. The automaker no doubt sees the benefits of this relationship: Roughly 10 to 12 current GM engineers are Gearheads alumni. The Gearheads were founded circa 2003.

In 2023, the Gearheads organized a booster club to raise funds; information on how to donate was on the Gearheads’ website, gearheads1189.weebly.com.

Besides needing more funding — whether from donations, sponsorships, grants or other sources — John Grace said they also need more adult mentors, and they’d like to see more students join. Team numbers tumbled during the COVID-19 pandemic and have never recovered.

“We’re around half of what we used to be,” said Jeffrey Santrock, the lead adult mentor.

The Gearheads has about 25 members now, but John Grace said many teams have 50 to 100. Most of the students hail from North, but the team would welcome more South students.

The benefits of joining the Gearhead are numerous. Students say becoming a part of this team has enabled them to meet new people, make friends and learn skills they couldn’t have gotten in the classroom.

“This experience has done so much for me,” said Gavin Perry, of Harper Woods, who has been a Gearhead since he was a freshman and just completed his junior year at North. “The things I get to learn and do and program are way outside anything I could get anywhere (else). … There’s some amazing technical things that I learn here.”

Perry works over the summer in the Grosse Pointe Public School System’s Technology Department.

“I knew nothing about (robotics) when I joined,” Perry said. “The whole time, it’s a learning experience.”

Because the team needs people to fill a multitude of roles — including writing essays, taking photos and creating videos among them — “You don’t even have to touch a robot” to join, Perry said.

Billy Tod, of Grosse Pointe Woods, who was a sophomore this past school year, served as the safety captain.

“It’s a fun time, and I have definitely learned a lot in the areas I’ve been a part of,” said Tod, who used skills gleaned from woodshop in eighth grade while working on the robot.

Tod will be part of the coding team next year, but he said students don’t need to have an interest in math or science to join.

“Robotics isn’t just for kids who are really into STEM (science, technology, engineering and math),” Tod said. “There’s a whole media side (to the team). There’s a whole business side. … And it’s fun.”

Jack Grace concurred. His father is John Grace.

“You don’t really have to know much,” Jack Grace said. “The whole picture is a very complex thing. Everybody does something. … You don’t have to be a genius to do robotics.”

Unlike athletic competitions, where rivals might heckle each other, students say robotics competitions are more about camaraderie, as teams help each other and provide encouragement and suggestions. That’s not to say they aren’t competitive, but they also recognize that they might need to band together in the future during competitions.

“You have to be able to remain gracious and professional,” John Grace said.

Lilou Fowler, of Grosse Pointe Woods, who was a freshman at North this year, worked on the media team.

“A lot of this year has been tough for me,” said Fowler, who experienced a heart attack and multiple surgeries. “One of the biggest things that kept me going was (knowing) if I get through the day, I get to go to robotics.”

She said her teammates were supportive of her and of each other.

“The Gearheads is one of the things that has made my freshman year so positive,” Fowler said. “There was a place for me.”

The team’s accomplishments were acknowledged during a May 13 Board of Education meeting at Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms.

“Your intellect is amazing,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle told students after their presentation. “(I) look forward to seeing what you guys do in your future endeavors.”

She also recognized the parents for their support.

“Kudos to you,” Tuttle told the Gearhead parents. “The students have done a remarkable job.”

School Board President Colleen Worden was also impressed by the presentation.

“This is literally one of my favorite nights, when you guys come here,” Worden told the team.

Being part of the Gearheads leaves a lasting impact on students. Julia Magnan, of Grosse Pointe Woods, who graduated from North in 2022, can attest to that. A manager at TCBY in Grosse Pointe Woods, she volunteers as the media mentor for the Gearheads.

“The team was so helpful in getting me to the place where I am,” Magnan said. “All of my management skills, my business skills, my people skills came from this.”

Thanks to the Gearheads, she was able to earn a varsity letter jacket; it’s classified as a team sport.

“I literally breathed robotics when I was in high school,” Magnan said.

She said she gained life skills as well, which recently enabled Magnan to locate the source of smoke coming from her clothes dryer and prevent a fire by removing a blockage she found in the vent.

“If I didn’t join robotics, I don’t think I would have ever picked up a power drill,” Magnan said. “Because I was so heavily involved in robotics, my parents got me tools for Christmas. I have a whole set of tools now.”

Team co-captain Jack Somers, of Grosse Pointe Woods, a recently graduated North senior who plans to study engineering management, said being part of the Gearheads played a vital role in him improving his social skills.

“Being able to work with people — it’s been transformative,” Somers said of his time on the team.

For more information about joining or donating to the Gearheads, visit gear heads1189.weebly.com.