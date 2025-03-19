Retiring Roseville reserve officers recognized by City Council, Police Department

John Palimino shakes Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin’s hand after being recognized for his work as a reserve officer for the city’s Police Department. The ceremony took place during the Roseville City Council’s March 11 meeting.

Screenshot from Roseville City Council meeting broadcast

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 19, 2025

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville City Council recognized retiring Roseville Police Department reserve officers John Palimino, Lonnie Scheuer, Patrick Veo and Gary Lyons at its meeting March 11. Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin presented each member with a baseball cap and a plaque.

“They’re a dedicated group,” Berlin said. “They’re always willing to work, put their own time in, show up with a smile, and have assisted us — some for over 30 years.”

According to the city’s charter, reserve officers are appointed and called on to serve by the city’s police chief as needed. The position is largely unpaid, unless the City Council makes an exception or when expenses, approved by the police chief, come up. They’re required to have the necessary permits to carry a concealed weapon. They wear a badge and wear a uniform but can only perform duties when called on.

Palimino became a reserve officer for the department in 2001, according to Berlin. He rose to the rank of assistant unit commander, a post he held for over 20 years.

Palimino said he grew up in Roseville and graduated from Brablec High School. Palimino’s wife found the job after he got out of the military.

“I can honestly say this has been one of the best experiences I have witnessed in my life,” he said. “I had a family of reserve officers, I had a family with the department and, as you can see, I had a family with the council as well.”

He said admitting he had to retire is one of the most difficult things he’s had to do.

“It was time. I physically just can’t do it anymore, but I’m hoping I can stay in touch with everybody and find something new I can do that I’m capable of,” Palimino said. “I’m going to miss everybody.”

Berlin said Lonnie Scheuer became a reserve officer in 2011.

“He’s a gentle giant. He’s always been very good to work with,” Berlin said. “We’ve been blessed to have him with our department for so many years.”

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the Roseville Police Department for 13 years,” Scheuer said. “I wish my daughter was here, but she passed away.”

Scheuer’s daughter passed away last September from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Veo started out as a reserve officer in 1992 and climbed the ranks to squad leader and then assistant unit commander, according to Berlin.

“I just enjoyed working for the city for the last 32 years. Going to miss it,” Veo said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Lyons had been with the department since 1998.

“I’d like to thank the city for hiring me 26 years ago,” Lyons said. “I’ll miss it and I’ll miss the city.”

All council members thanked the officers at the end of the meeting. Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor thanked the officers.

“I’m happy for them, but sad for our city,” Taylor said. “You guys have done a wonderful job — unsung heroes as far as I’m concerned. I really want to thank every one of you guys.”