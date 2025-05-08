Residents vote down Mount Clemens school millage

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 8, 2025

MOUNT CLEMENS — Residents of the Mount Clemens Community Schools district delivered a resounding defeat to the district’s bond proposal on May 6, with 1,843 votes against the proposal versus the 912 votes in favor.

Around 15% of the district’s registered voters turned out to cast ballots on the proposal, which saw the district ask for $91.82 million to build a new gym and middle school at the secondary school complex and renovate Seminole Middle School. Approval of the bond would have been tied to a 1 mill reduction to the district’s debt millage rate from 11.8 to 10.8 mills.

According to a fact sheet released by the district ahead of the vote, the proposal’s defeat means planned improvements will either be postponed or paid for with reallocated funds. In January, district Superintendent Julian Roper told C & G Newspapers the district would look into criticism before submitting another proposal.

“We will listen to them and make an informed decision,” Roper said in January. “If they say ‘no’ then we’ll find out why and come back to the table and try to do it again. This community, these kids and the taxpayers of this community deserve to have quality facilities, quality structure in the community that our kids can go to, to be able to compete with our local surrounding school districts.”

The L’Anse Creuse Public Schools district had its own bond saga in 2024, with residents initially turning down a $330 million bond before approving a $188.7 million bond. Roper could not be contracted by press time.