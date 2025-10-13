Residents in Eastpointe, Roseville to select local leaders, decide proposals

Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 13, 2025

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — In the Nov. 4 election, voters in Eastpointe will choose two City Council members and decide on a proposed city charter amendment. Voters in Roseville will choose a mayor, three City Council members and decide on a library millage renewal proposal, along with some uncontested races. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

Eastpointe City Council

Three candidates are running for two four-year terms.

Rob Baker

Age: 46 years of age.

Occupation: Joining Inspector at a Ford Motor Company.

Municipality of residence: Eastpointe, MI.

For how long: 20 years.

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: Cass Technical High School graduate. Core 1 completion at Focus: HOPE Machinist Training Institute.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently serving as an Eastpointe Councilman, also served 1 year appointed in 2019.

Top goals: My goal, if elected, is to continue working towards the upward growth of the community and serving with honesty, transparency, and integrity. I want residents and businesses to feel listened to and to know they have a council member who will stand up for what is right, even if that means standing alone.

Cardi DeMonaco Jr.

Age: 37

Occupation: Software developer

Municipality of residence: Eastpointe

For how long: 29 years

Online campaign information: www.VoteCardi.com

Education: Eastpointe Community Schools diploma, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn

Previously and currently held elected offices: City Council member since 2014

Top goals: Lead service line removal is currently my top goal. The health of Eastpointers is very important to me. When our community received a little more than $3 million from federal pandemic funds, I fought to allocate funds to this project. Thanks to an additional $10 million via our State Senator, our DPW and its contractors have replaced more than 2,225 lead services. We owe it them that our City’s infrastructure will soon be lead free.

Karen Scott

Age: 36

Occupation: Educator

Municipality of residence: Eastpointe

For how long: 6yrs

Online campaign information: facebook.com/karenscotteastpointe

Education: Presently studying to ascertain M.S.W at Wayne State University B.S. in Criminology concentration Legal Studies, Eastern Michigan University A.A. in Liberal Arts concentration Philosophy, Miami Dade College

Previously and currently held elected offices: none

Top goals: My top goal is to ensure Eastpointe is safe, connected, and thriving. I will strengthen partnerships with law enforcement, revitalize our streets and public spaces, and support programs that link residents to jobs and resources, including our library. By listening to families, seniors, and young people, I will deliver fair, transparent, and accountable leadership; working alongside residents to make Eastpointe a welcoming community where everyone can succeed.

Roseville Mayor

Two candidates, including one write-in candidate, are running for one four-year term.

Edward Stross (write-in candidate)

Age: 63

Occupation: Artist, Community Activist

Municipality of residence: Roseville Resident

For how long: since 1969

Online campaign information: follow Edward Stross on fb

Education: Roseville Schools, Brunswick High School , Medina County Vocational School, attended Macomb Community College, Dale Carnegie Courses.

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given.

Top goals: No new taxes, Fight Blight, Crime, Reform code enforcement, Rats, Clean up garbage collection, Clarify water bills, Fix Roads, Reform Animal Control, Invasion of privacy issues, Reform DDA, Protect City History, Unite Gratiot Cruise Cities, Open Roseville Theater as a community run art theater. Make Roseville the next Metro Detroit artist haven. Transparency in City Government, Stop unnecessary harassment of city residents, Protect Resident’s investment in the city from urban sprawl.

Robert R. Taylor

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department as Lieutenant after 31 years

Past School Liaison Mt Clemens Public Schools (2010-2021)

Currently Transfer Deputy with the St Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Municipality of residence: Roseville, Mi

For how long: 67 years (lifelong)

Online campaign information: None

Education: Associates Degree in Law Enforcement,

Continued education Michigan State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Mayor of the City of Roseville Michigan since 2015

Appointed to City Council 2005.

Top goals: Continue to provide the best services possible to the residents and businesses.

Continue to make Police, Fire and Public Works a priority for our residents.

Continue to recruit New Businesses to our community.

Continue to be tuff on blight in our community.

Work closely with local communities to share services to reduce the cost to our residents without jeopardizing those services.

Most importantly making Roseville a great place to live and visit.

Roseville City Clerk

One candidate is running unopposed for a four-year term.

Jennifer A. Zelmanski

Running unopposed.

Roseville Treasurer

One candidate is running unopposed for a four-year term.

Richard M. Steenland

Running unopposed.

Roseville City Council

Five candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Jan Haggerty

Declined to return questionnaire.

James Hoover

Age: 62

Occupation: Dimensional Engineer

Municipality of residence: Roseville

For how long: 60 years

Online campaign information: Facebook: Hoover for Roseville City Council

Education: Roseville High School, Detroit Engineering Institute

Previously and currently held elected offices: None.

Top goals: My main goal is to be a voice for the citizens of Roseville. In my opinion, the current Council is tone deaf to the everyday concerns of their constituents. My top priorities include holding Priority Waste accountable for lackluster service, incentivizing new businesses to open in Roseville, creating new jobs and filling empty storefronts, assisting elderly and disadvantaged families and veterans with home/property maintenance, root-causing our skyrocketing water bills, and lowering taxes.

Dan Lambrix

Age: 62

Occupation: Disabled

Municipality of residence: Roseville Michigan

For how long: moved back to Roseville 8 years ago lived in Roseville previously

Online campaign information: no election site

Education: graduated from carl brablec in Roseville in 1981

Previously and currently held elected offices: no prior office held

Top goals: - proudly served in the United States Navy and continue to honor fellow veterans as a dedicated member of Chapter 154 Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard, performing 21-gun salutes at military funerals throughout Macomb County. Also an active member of the Heart of the Hills Players seniors group, bringing music and joy to local nursing homes through regular performances. My ongoing service reflects a deep commitment to honoring the past and uplifting the present.

Bill Shoemaker

Age: 62

Occupation: City Councilperson/Realtor

Municipality of residence: Roseville

For how long: Lifelong Resident

Online campaign information: vote4shoe.com

Education: Associates Degree Macomb Community College K-12 Roseville Community Schools

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently Serving Roseville as a City Councilperson, previously elected as a Precinct Delegate.

Top goals: I have been fully engaged with my service to the Residents of Roseville and will continue representing the City the best that I can.

We provide great community services, currently upgrading and improving City buildings. Park improvements which include a splash pad and pickleball courts.

lmproving the image of our DDA and downtown area. lt is disappointing that a higher and better use of the Sacred Heart property was not utilized.

Steven Wietecha

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Roseville

For how long: 42 years

Online campaign information: Facebook - Steven Wietecha

Education: Graduate of Carl Brablec High School, Roseville, MI, continuing education credits from Macomb Community College and Michigan State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Roseville City Council 2016 to present

Top goals:

- Ensure Police and Fire Departments have staffing and equipment to provide quality services for residents

- Apply for grants to continue upgrades to our aging infrastructure and city buildings

- Support our Recreation Authority in providing amenities for residents such as the Splash Pad at Rotary Park and updated equipment for all parks

- Enhance our City Library

- Coordinate with our Planning Commission, Community & Economic Development and Building Department to attract new businesses and retain existing businesses

Eastpointe City Charter Amendment

​​Shall the Charter of the City of Eastpointe, Chapter III Section 18 be amended to eliminate the requirement providing the Manager shall have at least one year experience as a manager or assistant manager in some city or village, and establish a requirement that the City Manager have at least two years of experience in municipal management?

Roseville Library Millage Renewal Proposal

Shall the previously authorized increase in tax limitation on all taxable property in the City of Roseville, Macomb County, that expires in 2025 be renewed and the City be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .4622 mill ($0.4622 per each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property in the City for a period of ten (10) years, 2026 through 2035, inclusive, to provide funds for operating, maintaining, and equipping the Roseville Public Library and for all other library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the City will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year of levy (2026) is approximately $615,000. The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to the Roseville Public Library.