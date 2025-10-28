RARA millage renewal to appear on Nov. 4 ballot

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 28, 2025

A mobile reptile show visits the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority SCAMP, a special needs summer camp Photo provided by the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — A millage renewal focused on the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority will be voted on by Rochester Hills residents Nov. 4.

The RARA millage renewal asks voters to consider authorizing a tax levy of 0.1802 mills to enable RARA to continue community programs for youth and adults.

The RARA millage has been renewed three times since 1976.

“I think we had over a 70% approval rate 10 years ago when we last went out for a millage,” said Dave Word, RARA’s executive recreation director. “It’s basically our operating millage, so it pays for our staff to run programming for the public.”

The renewal, if passed by voters, would maintain the current millage rate and ensure continued funding for RARA’s community events; camps; special needs services; performing arts, recreation and life skill programs; and employees, Word said.

Last year, RARA had over 1,200 activities with over 20,000 participants.

“Having this millage really allows RARA to continue to offer programming that the community enjoys and looks forward to, and to be able to continue programming and add new programming,” said RARA board Chair John Muenk. “It really gives us that ability to serve the community and provide value to the community.”

The renewed millage, if approved by voters, would be levied for 10 years beginning in 2026 and would result in the authorization to collect $902,650 in the first year. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value.

The owner of a home with a market value of $400,000 and a taxable value of $200,000 would pay approximately $36.04 per year for 10 years under the renewed millage, according to Word.

“It’s a pretty small amount when it comes to some of the other millages that are out there for parks and recreation and some of the other city services,” he explained.

If the renewal fails, officials said RARA programs, staffing and community events may face significant cuts.

“The millage is definitely something that we continue to count on on an annual basis from a stability in offerings perspective. If that millage isn’t passed, we would have to figure out how to cover the deficit of what that millage was in our budget. It might mean increased program costs or challenged program offerings,” said Muenk.

The Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority is primarily funded through a local property tax millage from Rochester Hills residents — which covers approximately one-third of RARA’s operating expenses — along with direct funding from the city of Rochester. Instead of a millage, Rochester pays an annual fee to RARA that is at least one-eighth of a mill of the state equalized value of properties assessed for taxes in the city. This year, Word said RARA received approximately $860,000 from the Rochester Hills and about $136,000 from the city of Rochester. The authority also generates funds by charging fees for its programs and services, with nonresidents (those outside of Rochester and Rochester Hills) paying a higher rate for services and programs.

For more information, email RARA at social@rararecreation.org or call (947) 886-0007.

Rochester Hills

Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority (RARA) Millage Renewal

“Shall the City of Rochester Hills renew and continue to levy 0.1802 mill ($0.1802 per $1,000 of taxable value) to provide funds for the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority (RARA) to enable it to continue providing sports, community events, camps, special needs services, performing arts, recreation, and life skill programs for youth and adults, on the taxable value of all property assessed for taxes in the City for ten (10) years, beginning in 2026 (for fiscal year 2027) and continuing through 2035 (for fiscal year 2036) inclusive, which will provide an estimated revenue of $902,650 if levied full in the first year of such levy?”