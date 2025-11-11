RARA millage renewal passes, voters elect two to Rochester Hills City Council

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 11, 2025

The Rochester Adams High School polling location was quiet around lunch time Nov. 4. Rochester Hills voters considered renewing a millage to support RARA Nov. 4. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — Voters in Rochester Hills cast their ballots in favor of renewing a millage focused on the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority Nov. 4, according to unofficial results from the Oakland County Elections Division.

The measure passed with support from 79.86% of voters to authorize a tax levy of 0.1802 mills to enable RARA to continue community programs for youth and adults. Approximately 20.11% voted against the renewal.

The RARA millage has now been renewed four times since 1976, ensuring continued funding for RARA’s community events; camps; special needs services; performing arts, recreation and life skills programs; and employees, according to Dave Word, RARA’s executive recreation director.

“If I could choose one word to describe this moment, it would be love,” Word said Nov. 5. “There is no greater feeling than witnessing our community’s unwavering support for our millage.”

Word said RARA’s dedicated staff spent the day at polling locations, engaging with voters, distributing stickers and gathering feedback.

“The 80% approval rate is a fantastic result that clearly demonstrates the community’s strong belief in the work we do. Our millage received over 1,200 more votes than the at-large council position on the ballot, meaning approximately 10% more of the population found it vital to vote for RARA above all else. This is an incredible testament to our staff, programs and services,” Word said. “I am truly humbled and emotional by the overwhelming support from this amazing community.”

The renewed millage will be levied for 10 years beginning in 2026 and results in the authorization to collect $902,650 in the first year. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. The owner of a home with a market value of $400,000 and a taxable value of $200,000 will pay approximately $36.04 per year for 10 years under the renewed millage, according to Word.

The Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority is primarily funded through a local property tax millage from Rochester Hills residents — which covers approximately one-third of RARA’s operating expenses — along with direct funding from the city of Rochester. Instead of a millage, Rochester pays an annual fee to RARA that is at least one-eighth of a mill of the state equalized value of properties assessed for taxes in the city. This year, Word said, RARA received approximately $860,000 from Rochester Hills and about $136,000 from the city of Rochester. The authority also generates funds by charging fees for its programs and services, with nonresidents (those outside of Rochester and Rochester Hills) paying a higher rate for services and programs. Last year, RARA had over 1,200 activities with over 20,000 participants.

Newcomer Mark Skelcy is the new at-large City Council member, with a four year term, receiving 54.05% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Oakland County Elections Division.

Skelcy outpaced at-large seat challenger Ben Galliway, who earned 45.95% of the vote.

Skelcy thanked voters for “coming out and making a difference.”

“I feel honored to represent the people of Rochester Hills,” he said in an email. “I would like people to understand that it’s important to be part of the process. You can do this by volunteering to help your candidate, working on a committee, working at the polls or running for office. Don’t just watch the race, be one of the runners. In the end the residents of Rochester Hills are the real winners, because they have a government that cares about them.”

Diana Mannino is the new District 1 council member after running against Max Donovan and receiving 61.43% of the vote. Donovan earned 38.57% of the vote.

Mannino thanked the residents of Rochester Hills for giving her the opportunity to serve on the City Council.

“I am very much looking forward to starting my new role to keep Rochester Hills a premier place to live, work, and raise a family,” she said in an email.

For more information about Oakland County elections, visit www.oakgov.com/clerkrod/elections.