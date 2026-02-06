Public mural approved for Connect Community Center

During the application process for a mural through the Detroit Institute of Arts’ Partners in Public Art program, the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees viewed previous murals, such as Rick Malt’s “Through Seasons” at Riley Park in Farmington.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published February 6, 2026

One mural, at the Hazel Park District Library, nods to the city’s history of horse racing with a tribute to the former Hazel Park Raceway that once stood at 10 Mile and Dequindre roads. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

WEST BLOOMFIELD — West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation recently sought board approval for a mural at the new Connect Community Center.

Kelly Hyer, executive director of the West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation, made the request before the Board of Trustees at its meeting Jan. 26.

The board unanimously approved the resolution for the outdoor mural on the building by a vote of 5-0. Trustees Debbie Binder, Vincent Kirkwood, Michael Patton, Jonathan Warshay and Teri Weingarden were present. Jim Manna and Diane Rosenfeld Swimmer were absent.

The mural is part of the Partners in Public Art program through the Detroit Institute of Arts, which has been installing highly visible murals across the tri-county area. The murals are displayed on publicly owned buildings for 10 years.

While the program requires authorization by the township board and the parks commission, West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation will be responsible for actually implementing the project and meeting program requirements.

The DIA pays the artist and reimburses their supplies. There is no cost to the township or West Bloomfield Parks and Recreations for the murals, according to Hyer.

The Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved the resolution by a vote of 7-0 Jan. 28. The application is for the 2027 program year. The DIA encourages applying early since it selects only a few awardees each year.

If the township’s application is accepted for a mural, it will be installed on the east side of the building, making it highly visible to those entering the Civic Center, Hyer said.

As for the artist and subject matter of the mural, this will be determined through a collaborative process involving the DIA and a subcommittee comprised of township trustees, staff and other stakeholders.

“This is something that we’ll take a lot of pride in,” Hyer said. “It represents the West Bloomfield community.”

Patton, the former police chief for West Bloomfield and a current trustee, asked about the content of the mural.

“You’re committed to making this non-political (and) content neutral?” Patton asked.

Hyer said West Bloomfield is known for nature, and the mural would likely represent this.

The Partners in Public Art program began in 2018. According to the DIA, it fosters a sense of community by bringing residents together through a collaborative design process that results in art reflecting the unique interests and stories of each community. The program is funded through a tri-county millage for the museum.

Farmington was awarded a mural in 2024, the year of its bicentennial. “Through Seasons,” by artist Rick Malt, covers the gables of the Water E. Sundquist Pavillion, located at 33113 Grand River Ave., where the farmers market is located. The artwork there represents themes of summer and autumn, some of the pavilion’s busiest times.