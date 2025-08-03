Prosecutor charges juvenile as adult in connection with Eastpointe shooting

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 3, 2025

EASTPOINTE — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office decided to charge a juvenile as an adult for his alleged involvement in an Eastpointe shooting July 22.

There is a second juvenile suspect who might be charged as an adult, but at press time Aug. 1, no decision had been made, according to Esther Wolfe, spokesperson for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Previously, a third suspect — an adult — had already been charged.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. July 22, when Eastpointe police officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly Road to investigate a reported shooting. People had gathered at the residence to make a music video, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

The officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen. They immediately began lifesaving measures until paramedics from the Eastpointe Fire Department and MedStar arrived and took the man to a hospital.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish said that while first responders were tending to the man at the scene, a call came into dispatch from a witness who reported seeing three suspects flee the area on foot.

Officers from the Eastpointe Police Department formed a perimeter around the area, assisted by the St. Clair Shores K-9 unit, the St. Clair Shores drone unit, the Roseville Police Department and the Michigan State Police. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Holish said that a thorough investigation followed, and police recovered evidence of the crime. He said there is no current threat to the public, but detectives are interested to hear from anyone who knows more about the case.

The direct line for the detective bureau is (586) 445-5100, Ext. 1025.

The suspects

Since two of the three suspects are age 17, they are considered juveniles. A preliminary hearing was held for them in Macomb County Juvenile Court on July 23, the day after the shooting.

Referee Kristin Stone granted a special adjournment to the Prosecutor’s Office that allows the prosecutor more time to review the facts of the case and decide whether the juveniles should be tried as adults in order to protect the public.

Stone denied the juveniles bond and ordered them to remain in the Juvenile Justice Center pending their next preliminary hearing, which was scheduled at that time for July 30.

On Aug. 1, the decision was announced to charge one of the two juveniles as an adult.

Joshua Dismuke, 17, of Warren, was arraigned the day prior, July 31, at the 38th District Court in Eastpointe before Judge Kathleen Galen. Dismuke was charged with one count each of the following: assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by life in prison or any number of years; weapons felony firearm, a two-year felony sentenced consecutive to the main charge; and discharging a weapon in or at a building, a 10-year felony.

Dismuke is also charged with tampering with evidence in a criminal case, a 10-year felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony; larceny of weapons, a five-year felony; lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony; assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and minor possessing a weapon in public, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Galen set his bond at $1 million cash. Dismuke will continue to be detained at the Juvenile Justice Center in Mount Clemens. If he pays bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tether and prohibited from contacting the victim. He is also prohibited from carrying firearms or using substances such as alcohol or nonprescription drugs.

Dismuke did not have an attorney at press time, according to court records.

“While the defendant is a juvenile, the charges, particularly assault with intent to murder, are extremely serious, and the decision to charge him as an adult reflects the gravity of the offense,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “Our responsibility is to seek justice for the victim and ensure accountability, regardless of the age of the offender. We recognize that this is a tragic situation all around, but our priority is supporting the victim and making clear that acts of violence will have serious consequences.”

The third suspect is Paul Wilson, 19, of Warren. He is currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned July 25 in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court.

He is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with the opportunity to pay 10% of the amount and be released.

At press time, Wilson did not have an attorney, according to court records.

“It is always a tragedy when someone is seriously hurt or even killed because of an argument,” Holish said via email. “People should not resort to physical violence and the use of weapons because they have a simple disagreement.”