Power Play for Heroes back to assist service dog charity

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 20, 2025

The Power Play for Heroes game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena, located on 20000 Stephens Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For group tickets, contact Sabatini at paul@stahlsteam.com and for regular tickets, visit stahlshero25.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Image provided by Stahls

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Power Play for Heroes is back this year helping to raise money for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and featuring Red Wings alumni from many generations.

Paul Sabatini, a concept development product and business specialist for sports initiatives at GroupeSTAHL, said the game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena, located on 20000 Stephens Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and at that time, professional Indy NXT race car driver Nolan Allaer will be available for a meet-and-greet and autographs.

Admission to the game is $10 and kids 10 and under get in for free.

Other featured guests include former Detroit Red Wings player Vladimir Konstantinov, former Detroit Red Wings player Darren McCarty, former NHL Zamboni Driver Al Sobotka, WXYZ Channel 7 sports reporter Brad Galli, former Detroit Red Wings player Drew Miller and more. Konstantinov will not participate in the game but will also be available for autographs in between periods.

Sabatini said there will also be a replica Stanley Cup and the real Ted Lindsay trophy will be available for photo ops.

Service dogs helping veterans

Sabatini said often when veterans get home, they experience thoughts of suicide and other health struggles when transitioning into civilian life.

“They get paired with this dog and it changes their whole life,” Sabatini said.

He went on to say that the group has had no suicides once a veteran is paired with a dog. When a person receives a dog through the charity, they don’t pay anything, and the Power Play for Heroes and other groups can sponsor a dog for them. So far, the event has provided nine dogs to veterans through the years.

“It’s just amazing the stories that you hear from these recipients and how it changes their life and that’s why we continue to do that,” Sabatini said.

The owners and employees at Stahls’ have a deep history of hockey and service in the armed forces.

“We said, ‘How can we pair those two passions together,’ and we created the Power Play for Heroes,” Sabatini said.

He said each year, the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association are fully on board

“They actually say it’s one of their marquee events throughout the year, their charity events,” Sabatini said.

Miller was a Detroit Red Wings hockey player from 2009 to 2017. He is also the current president of the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association. He’s been participating in the game on and off for around five years. He said he enjoys being part of a hockey game and supporting local charities.

“We have such a great partnership with Stahls’ group and a lot of them become friends, a lot of those guys,” Miller said. “And it’s just a fun game of hockey to go out there and raise a lot of money for our heroes and give back.”

He said when he joined the Red Wings alumni, they were already playing games with Stahls.

“The relationship and partnership has been there for a long time,” Miller said.

Miller said the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association started in 1960.

He said there’s a lot for fans to enjoy at the game and donate to a great cause.

“I’m looking forward to this game,” Miller said. “I think I know the guys on our team are looking forward to it and we just really do value our partnership with the Stahls’ group and this game, the Power Play for Heroes game.”

Sabatini said prior to the game, veterans will be recognized and honored with a Stahls team jersey. Some of the veterans who received a service dog attend the event as well.

As well as the game and signings from guests, there will also be auction items and memorabilia, face painting, raffle baskets and more.

For group tickets, contact Sabatini at paul@stahlsteam.com and for regular tickets, visit stahlshero25.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.