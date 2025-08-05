Poppleton Park awaits accessible playground improvements

A draft rendering of the new playground at Poppleton Park, by Penchura.

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published August 5, 2025

Poppleton Park, at 485 Rivenoak St., Birmingham, will be getting updated playground equipment. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

BIRMINGHAM — The next playground up for improvements is Poppleton Park, at 485 Rivenoak St., Birmingham.

The city has been working on playground improvements citywide. After Poppleton, Pembroke Park, Crestview, Kenning, Howarth, St. James and Linden parks will see updates.

The Poppleton Park project is funded in part by a parks and recreation bond that was approved by 70% of voters in 2020, plus donations — specifically from the Rotary Club.

The current structure is the oldest in Birmingham at 26 years old.

Accessibility and inclusivity are major components of the playground’s draft — created by Penchura, a playground equipment supplier based in Brighton. Parks and Recreation Manager Carrie Laird said they were impressed by Penchura’s qualifications, and, specifically, were pleased that they have someone who specializes in accessibility on their team.

Since the city already has a contract in place with Penchura, Laird expects the process to move fairly quickly.

“The improvements to the playground are budgeted for this fiscal year,” Laird said.

Laird said the approved budget for Poppleton improvements, which includes some new sidewalks up and around the playground, is $1.1 million.

Some of the equipment featured on the draft include accessible swings, seesaws and tower structures. Seating, shade elements and more trees are currently a part of the draft concept.

The plan also includes a potential restroom facility; however, the details are yet to be determined.

“We’re providing different ways for people to provide their input on the playground area at Poppleton Park,” Laird said. “And then we’re going to, hopefully, return back to the Parks and Recreation Board at their September meeting with any changes that we have to that draft concept, based on input.”

Scott Zielinski, the director of public services, said, “We are always doing our best to support our city as a whole and provide the best experiences for everyone out there.”

Since it is a community park, Zielinski said they are encouraging all residents to consider giving their input in what they would like to see at Poppleton Park.

To learn more about the Poppleton Park playground improvements and view the concept plans, visit bhamgov.org/pop pleton.