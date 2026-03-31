Police seek assistance in locating missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 31, 2026

Tijah Robinson, 17, is believed to be voluntarily missing, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Tijah Robinson, 17, is believed to be voluntarily missing, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating 17-year-old Tijah Robinson, who police said is believed to be voluntarily missing.

Robinson was last seen on March 30 getting into a newer model black Ford F-150 driven by an unknown person.

Robinson is a Black female with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue and white pajama pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.


 

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