Police seek assistance in locating missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 31, 2026

Tijah Robinson, 17, is believed to be voluntarily missing, according to the Southfield Police Department. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating 17-year-old Tijah Robinson, who police said is believed to be voluntarily missing.

Robinson was last seen on March 30 getting into a newer model black Ford F-150 driven by an unknown person.

Robinson is a Black female with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue and white pajama pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



