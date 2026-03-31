Missing teen found

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 31, 2026

Robinson

Robinson

Related

Police seek assistance in locating missing teen

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — Tijah Robinson, 17, who was initially reported missing, has been located, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Law enforcement reported that Robinson was located at approximately 1:15 p.m. March 31.


 

Advertisement