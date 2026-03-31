Missing teen found

SOUTHFIELD — Tijah Robinson, 17, who was initially reported missing, has been located, according to the Southfield Police Department.
Law enforcement reported that Robinson was located at approximately 1:15 p.m. March 31.
By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 31, 2026
SOUTHFIELD — Tijah Robinson, 17, who was initially reported missing, has been located, according to the Southfield Police Department.
Law enforcement reported that Robinson was located at approximately 1:15 p.m. March 31.