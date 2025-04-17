Police investigating racist graffiti at Lakeview High School

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 17, 2025

Anyone with information is encouraged by the school district to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at (586) 445-5305. Photo by Patricia O'Blenes

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from Lakeview Public Schools, racist graffiti was found on the exterior roof level walls at Lakeview High School.

The release states that administrators were notified about the graffiti on the morning of April 14 and that school board members and district leaders were “deeply disturbed” by it.

“This hateful and inappropriate action taken by vandals has no place in our schools or around our community, and it stands in direct opposition to the values of respect, equity, and inclusion that guide our District's Belief Statements and Strategic Plan,” the release stated.

The graffiti was removed from the building within hours, an investigation was opened, and, the release stated, an email sent to families by the principal failed to “communicate this issue properly.”

“This act of hate and intolerance is unacceptable and will not be ignored. Every student and staff member in our district deserves to feel safe, valued, and respected,” Lakeview Public Schools Superintendent Karl Paulson stated in the release. “We are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to supporting our students and staff as we work to ensure accountability and healing. Once identified the perpetrators of these actions will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Anyone with information is encouraged by the school district to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at (586) 445-5305.

Detective David Jacquemain is the officer in charge of the case and he is also the district’s resource detective. The release also states school security and technology is being used in the investigation to aid police.

“We stand united in our condemnation of hate, and we remain committed to building a school community rooted in dignity, equity, and justice for all,” the release stated.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.