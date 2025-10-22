Police arrest suspect in August stabbing

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 22, 2025

TROY — A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing incident that occurred in late August.

The Troy Police Department, with the assistance of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, apprehended 26-year-old Dquavion Lamariee Broome on Oct. 9.

The stabbing incident occurred Aug. 30 in the parking lot of Sedona Taphouse, located at 198 E. Big Beaver Road. During the incident, Broome allegedly stabbed another man. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

“Investigators determined that the suspect and victim were known to each other, and the assault was not a random act,” read a statement by the Troy Police Department. “While there was no ongoing danger to the public, investigators worked diligently to locate Broome.”

Authorities determined that Broome left the state following the incident, but he recently returned to Michigan and was arrested without incident Oct. 9.

“The Troy Police Department would like to thank the FBI Violent Crime Task Force for their effort in this investigation,” read the statement by the Troy Police Department.

Broome was arraigned in 52-4 District Court on Oct. 10, charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

At press time, no attorney was on record for Broome.