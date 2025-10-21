‘Pigs 4 Wigs’ to raise money for children’s wigs

By: Andy Kozlowski | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 21, 2025

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids is hosting another “Pigs 4 Wigs” outreach with the assistance of police departments throughout Metro Detroit. The event lasts throughout the month of November in conjunction with “No Shave November,” a campaign focused on raising awareness and funds to fight cancer.

Maggie Varney, owner and founder of Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids, said her family has a long history of law enforcement with multiple family members involved in all levels of public safety. She said she has the utmost respect and admiration for what law enforcement officers do.

“I don’t think they get enough credit for how much they give back and help the community,” Varney said.

She said it was natural for her to reach out to police departments and started with a toy drive involving the St. Clair Shores Police Department. Varney said she participated in a Cops for Kids drive at the department and it was mentioned how they need to get more involved with Wigs 4 Kids. Varney suggested they could sponsor a child and raise enough funds for a wig.

“They really liked it because with our adopt-a-kid program, you receive a before and after photo of the child,” Varney said.

The event truly came about when an officer from Milford knew a family who received a wig for their child.

“He said, ‘We’d like to do a fundraiser for, you know, how can we help?’” Varney said. “So we told him about the adopt-a-kid, and he goes, ‘Well, why don’t we get more police departments involved?’”

The police officer suggested he and Varney could reach out to departments and host the fundraiser in “No Shave November.” The officer said the men could grow out their facial hair and the women could wear nail polish or earrings. Varney said the officer informed her that law enforcement officers usually don’t get to grow their hair or wear nail polish or earrings.

“What’s good is people will notice cause that’s not your norm and they will ask you and it gives you a chance to talk about the program,” Varney said.

The officer coined the “Pigs 4 Wigs” event name.

“He came up with it, not us,” Varney said.

“He wanted to take something bad and make something good,” said Jennifer Fisher, development director of Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids.

Varney said one year, officers from different departments made it a competition to see who could raise the most money. She said Sterling Heights has usually come out on top most years, but that one year, the Wolverine Lake Police Department beat their effort when a “secret angel” donated a large amount of money.

“But it’s a friendly competition,” Varney said.

“It’s all for the kids,” Fisher said.

Participating departments include Fraser, Hazel Park, Lathrup Village, Milford, Orchard Lake, Portage, Romeo, Shelby Township, South Lyon, St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and Wolverine Lake.

Multiple departments including St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights and others have donated over $500 and received a star on the organization’s Galaxy Wall in their facility located on Harper Avenue.

Varney said their program transcends all socioeconomic boundaries.

“And a lot of them (officers) know kids in the community that they serve that are going in through our program so that makes it even more real to them,” Varney said.

The charity has been around for around 22 years and has assisted thousands of children with different diagnoses such as cancer, alopecia, blood diseases and more. They service all of Michigan including the Upper Peninsula. This year, they received thousands of hair donations from 68 countries.

They also receive all types of hair including straight hair, curly hair with all different curl patterns and everything in between. If they don’t have a specific hair texture, Varney said they use different hairstyling methods to create them.

The charity also offers a wide range of other services to their clients including spa days, makeup lessons, hair styling lessons, counseling services and more. To find out more about Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids, visit their website at wigs4kids.org.