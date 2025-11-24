Parks and rec fees updated by board

Macomb Township Parks and Recreation Director Salvatore DiCaro speaks to the township’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 12 about changes to the cost of dog park memberships and building rentals at Lucido River Park.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published November 24, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees voted to lower fees associated with the township’s parks and recreation offerings at the board’s Nov. 12 meeting. Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi was absent.

The first set of fees to be updated were those for the dog park at Pitchford Park. Memberships for residents were lowered from $40 with $30 renewals to $25 with $15 renewals. Nonresident memberships were lowered from $56 with $46 renewals to $50 with $30 renewals. Memberships for recreation center members were lowered from $25 with $15 renewals to just $10 to cover the key fob replacement with no-cost renewals.

“We will be changing to a rolling membership to the dog park,” Parks and Recreation Director Salvatore DiCaro said. “All memberships will be valid for one year from the date of purchase. In addition, a dog park membership will now be included in the rec center memberships. Those memberships will be valid as long as the rec membership remains current. All this will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.”

There are currently 429 resident and 97 nonresident dog park memberships for the park.

Following the dog park changes, trustees approved lowering the rental costs of the building at Lucido River Park from $425 to $300 for residents and $475 to $375 for nonresidents. The changes in rental costs were made so the building is more accessible to residents.

“One of the reasons Sal and I discussed this over the last six months or more (was because) the rental of Lucido Park or any of our facilities was not intended to be a moneymaker, but just to offset the cost of having those assets available to the township and residents,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “Being able to lower the cost, we think, will give more people access to it and more rentals will happen, and we’ll still offset what we believe our costs will be by allowing it to be rented.”

The maximum capacity of the building has increased from 44 to 85 people.

Fire Department purchases

Several purchases were approved for the Macomb Township Fire Department, two being scheduled and two being emergency purchases.

For the scheduled items, trustees approved the purchase and installation of security cameras and workout equipment for Station No. 2, the combined purchases totaling over $60,500. Station No. 2 is being renovated, and both purchases are tied to the renovation.

For the emergency purchases, a transmission replacement on the Squad 1 Ford F-550 apparatus costs just under $11,555 while the Engine 1 apparatus is in the shop for a $12,343 head gasket repair. Squad 1 was returned to service on Nov. 3 while Engine 1’s work is expected to be completed by Nov. 14.

Purchasing policy update

Trustees unanimously approved updates to the purchasing policy that increased the cost thresholds for various procedural waivers or requirements. One example is that the township supervisor is able to approve purchases up to $10,000 without sending it to the Board of Trustees. The prior limit of $8,000.

The increases were made in order to account for inflation. Annual reviews for the purpose of making inflation-related increases were approved with the new policy.