OU retains top-level veteran-friendly school status

Oakland University was awarded the highest rating for veteran-friendliness by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 22, 2025

ROCHESTER — Oakland University has once again been named a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

The agency’s Veteran-Friendly Schools program recognizes Michigan educational institutions for supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students.

“Those who participate in the Veteran-Friendly Schools program make a commitment to honor and support our military-connected learners,” MVAA Education Analyst Joe Saur said in a statement. “By achieving this certification and attracting, retaining and supporting those who have served our country bravely, Michigan’s academic intuitions create a vital and inclusive environment where every veteran feels valued and empowered to succeed.”

Any academic institution or training facility in Michigan eligible to receive veteran education benefits can apply for the program. Schools are evaluated based on seven criteria: having an established process for identifying student veterans; an active student-operated veterans club or association; veteran-specific career services, resources, advising and/or outcome monitoring; an on-campus veterans coordinator; a system to evaluate and award credit based on military training and experience; and monitoring and evaluating student veteran academic retention, transfer and graduation rates. Gold status requires fulfillment of six or more criteria, silver requires four and bronze must have three.

This is the ninth consecutive year Oakland University has earned gold-level status.

Earlier this year, Oakland was honored as an “Education Innovator” by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, receiving three Innovation Awards for its collaborative, forward-thinking efforts to support student veterans, according to officials.

OU’s Veterans Support Services staff members Lisa Rhoades, Cathy Weber and Roberta Hayden are “a blessing to work with,” according to Sean Twyman, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“Their courtesy and professionalism has always been on the highest level, always being there to go above and beyond to ensure our success as veterans in an important life transition,” Twyman said in a statement.

Student veteran Willie L. Payne agreed.

“In all my years of service, I have not had a more attentive group of people,” he said in a statement. “Their willingness to go the extra mile to resolve my issues is so commendable. If all VA departments care for their vets as much as they do, I think we would have more vets seeking the help they require and deserve.”

To learn more about OU Veterans Support Services, visit oakland.edu/veterans, call (248) 370-2010 or email vss@oakland.edu.