Open house at Troy Historic Village Feb. 16-17

Guests visiting the Troy Historic Village during a previous open house.

Photo provided by Troy Historic Village

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 13, 2026

TROY — Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road, will hold its Free Midwinter Break Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

The Village is always free for Troy Historical Society Members, but the open house is one of the four events each year when non-members can visit for free, as well.

“Our free open house events are a great way for people to visit the Village for the first time and learn about all the exciting programs we do throughout the year,” said Jen Peters, executive director of the Village, in a statement.

She noted people can register for programs and classes in person during the event. All 11 historic buildings will be open during the event, and visitors can also warm up next to the fire and chat with reenactors at the Log Cabin.

“In the newly reinterpreted (building), you can look for personal touches that were inspired by the Caswell family who were the only people to live in the house,” read a release by the Village. “The Niles-Barnard House, which is typically closed to the public, will be open for viewing, too.”

A new scavenger hunt will be available to take visitors through each building and guests are encouraged to bring a smartphone to explore the Village with their self-guided tour app.

While registration isn’t required, people can pre-register online to receive a reminder once the event gets closer. The website is troyhistoricvillage.org. Walk-ins are also welcome and encouraged on either day of the event.