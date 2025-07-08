Ongoing Mack-Vernier intersection project expected to improve safety

Project engineers join city, state and county officials to celebrate a groundbreaking at the intersection of Mack Avenue and Vernier Road May 9.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published July 8, 2025

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Motorists who have driven in the area of Mack Avenue and Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods in recent weeks have no doubt seen the flurry of construction activity, along with periodic lane closures.

While it might be a bit of a hassle now, officials say that when the project is completed before school starts in the fall, the busy intersection will be safer for schoolchildren and drivers alike.

The existing diagonal span configuration of traffic signals at Mack and Vernier is being converted into a mast arm configuration. When the project is completed, drivers will no longer be able to make left turns onto Mack from Vernier. Instead, they will need to make a “Michigan left,” where they will make a right turn and then loop around via a designated intersection.

In addition, a traffic signal and left turn lane will be installed at Sunningdale Park at Vernier with a pedestrian countdown signal and a pedestrian crosswalk, which will enable students from nearby Parcells Middle School and Mason Elementary — as well as patrons of the Woods Branch of the Grosse Pointe Public Library — to cross Vernier. An additional traffic signal will be added to the Vernier crossover east of Mack.

The island in the middle of Mack and Vernier is being widened as well, officials said.

Wayne County Director of Economic Development Hassan Sheikh said the project would encourage new businesses to open in nearby empty storefronts by making it more attractive to business owners.

“Not only is this going to make it a more safe place to walk … (it is) also going to spur economic development,” Sheikh said during a May 9 groundbreaking at the site.

State Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, moved to the Woods at age 13 and went to Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods.

“I would drive through this (intersection) every morning and I would see kids almost get hit,” Hertel said.

A report from the Transportation Improvement Association found that the Mack-Vernier intersection had the greatest number of crashes of any of the intersections in the city between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022. There were 66 crashes at that intersection during that period — several with injuries.

City Administrator Frank Schulte said this project was made possible by $980,000 in earmarked funds from the state obtained by Hertel, a $600,000 Safe Routes to School grant, a $720,0000 Michigan Department of Transportation federal safety grant and $380,000 from Wayne County for intersection improvement.

“The city did not have to appropriate any funding for these enhancements,” Mayor Arthur Bryant said.

Bryant thanked the many governmental entities that came together to provide funding.

“This project isn’t just about new sidewalks, traffic signals and roadways,” Bryant said. “It’s about creating an environment where parents can feel a little more at ease as they send their children to Mason, Parcells and Grosse Pointe North High School, where students and residents can walk safely to the library to learn and dream, and where every resident, young or old, feels protected and prioritized.”

Although the project is in Grosse Pointe Woods, it’s beneficial to neighboring Harper Woods as well.

“Our kids travel this way to North and Parcells and Mason,” Harper Woods Mayor Valerie Kindle said. “This is very crucial. It’s terrible for the kids (now). This is a great addition.”

Officials say this effort underscores the importance of governmental entities working together.

“Collaboration is the new currency,” Sheikh said. “We truly believe at the county nothing can be done alone. … We look forward to seeing the final product and the lasting impact of this project.”