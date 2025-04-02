On My Own of Michigan receives $25,000 grant

Students from On My Own of Michigan and the nonprofit’s CEO, Jennifer Roccanti, receive a $25,000 grant from the Flagstar Foundation.

Photo provided by On My Own of Michigan

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 2, 2025

TROY — The Flagstar Foundation awarded $25,000 to On My Own of Michigan’s Independence College to support students’ workforce readiness.

On My Own of Michigan is a Troy-based nonprofit that has been serving the metro Detroit community since 1997, operating programs that aim to empower people with developmental disabilities to obtain the skills necessary to successfully live independently.

The nonprofit provides skill-building experiences, social activities and personalized support to aid hundreds of people with autism, Down syndrome and other cognitive impairments to help them achieve and maintain independence. In 2024 alone, more than 100 people received independent living support from On My Own of Michigan.

“The Foundation is committed to building better communities by helping families prosper,” Flagstar Foundation President Katherine Morgan stated via a press release. “We strive to support organizations providing inclusive workforce readiness opportunities to increase financial stability for all. On My Own’s Independence College Program is an exciting opportunity for us to continue our commitment. I’m so glad we were introduced to them!”

On My Own’s Independence College is a two-year residential, college-like experience that’s open to people 18 and over who have completed high school, although high school graduation is not a requirement.

“When students arrive to Independence College, we work with them to identify their vocational interests,” On My Own of Michigan CEO Jennifer Roccanti stated via a press release. “We then work with each student to identify potential employers and jobs aligned with their interests and begin getting in touch with employers. We do this work in partnership with our students, to give them practice reaching out to potential employers, creating a strong resume, and sharing their skills with hiring managers. Upon job-site placement, we then provide ongoing appropriate support to ensure a successful transition. This grant from the Flagstar Foundation is instrumental in supporting these students as they improve their job-readiness skills.”

Along with evening and weekend activities, students receive hands-on classroom instruction, supervised community-based learning and supported work opportunities based on their interests.”

“Students live in apartments located within walking distance from our office for the duration of each of the two academic years, with the option of staying over the summer,” Colleen Burtka, who is the revenue development manager for On My Own of Michigan, stated via email. “Classes are held at On My Own, Mon – Friday from September - May. The goal of the program is for graduates to be able to live independently and hold gainful employment upon program completion. Independence College is open to individuals with a wide range of developmental disabilities, and interested candidates should visit our website for further details and application instructions.”

According to Burtka, applications for the 2026-27 academic year are currently being accepted.

For more information, visit onmyownofmi.org.