Officials, residents turn out to support Nautical Mile businesses

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 2, 2025

Councilmembers Dave Rubello, Linda Bertges, Ronald Frederick and Chris Vitale, Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller and Tee Ung, owner of the Nautical Deli, on Jefferson Avenue, pose for a photo on April 1. Provided by Linda Bertges

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On April 1, residents, Macomb County officials and city Council members gathered at the Nautical Deli to lend support to the business community during construction on Jefferson Avenue.

This was the first of many days people intend to show up for different businesses along the stretch as construction wears on.

Councilman Dave Rubello said the community is all in this together and they intend to bring more attention to some of the businesses during peak construction time.

“It’s going to be a long road for them,” Rubello said.

He also said residents have to be patient with the businesses in work areas.

“We can do it. We can help them out,” Rubello said.

Rubello said one of the benefits of being a council member is supporting businesses during these types of times.

“It’s a real great feeling knowing that people care,” Rubello said. “It’s why I do it.”

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller was in attendance for lunch, and she said her office is appreciative of the patience from the business and residents during the construction. She also stated that the ongoing infrastructure project is going to have a big impact on Lake St. Clair.

The main goal for the sewer project is to stop combined sewer overflows from releasing into Lake St. Clair. The events occur when combined sewer systems become overwhelmed with rainwater and sewage, and the untreated water flows into nearby lakes and rivers.

As it stands, the section of Jefferson Avenue from Nine Mile Road to 10 Mile Road only has one pipe whereas surrounding areas on Jefferson have two pipes.

The work is expected to take 24-30 months to complete. The project will be done in phases with different parts of the Nautical Mile experiencing construction at different times. It will close Jefferson down to two lanes at construction sites: one for northbound traffic and one for southbound traffic.

“All of these businesses are open, and they need our support during construction time,” Miller said.

She applauded Rubello for starting the lunch outings at Nautical Mile businesses and also said the next outing might be posted to Facebook to garner more attention.

Rubello also said it’s great to have the support of Miller and her staff.

