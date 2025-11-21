Numerous local agencies involved in search for Border Patrol escapee

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published November 21, 2025

OAKLAND COUNTY — Multiple local police agencies were involved in responding to an arrest and later escape of an individual from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An arrest made by the Border Patrol was caught on video and made its way around social media on Monday, Nov. 17. The video showed a Border Patrol agent who had used a Taser on a woman and placed her in the back seat of a vehicle in Oak Park. This occurred after a man who was in handcuffs reportedly had escaped and run away from the scene.

The incident originated in Huntington Woods, where the Public Safety Department pulled over two individuals, a man and a woman, for driving 20 miles over the speed limit, according to Director Andrew Pazuchowski, who also said the female driver was not licensed and the vehicle had no insurance.

“When they were running on LEIN, Law Enforcement Information Network, she had warrants for the Border Patrol,” Pazuchowski said. “They responded and they also, through their ways of identification, I think a face recognition device they used, they had documents of who he was. He had false documents on him, too, the passenger. So, they’re familiar with both of them. Bottom line is they had warrants for both, and they took them both without incident in our town. They were fine. We got them released to them and they left.”

The warrants in question were a deportation order for the woman signed by a judge and a detainer for the man.

After the Border Patrol took the two away, at some point there was an incident that took place in Oak Park where an officer was assaulted, the man escaped police custody in handcuffs, and the use of the Taser took place.

Attempts to reach a representative from the Border Patrol were unsuccessful.

The Border Patrol placed a dispatch call to neighboring agencies at around 3:50 p.m. about the male suspect running in the area of 10 Mile Road and Roanoke Avenue. Among the responding agencies were police officers from Berkley, Huntington Woods and Pleasant Ridge.

Pazuchowski said Huntington Woods only acted as a perimeter and posted by the Detroit Zoo in case the suspect backtracked and ran on foot across the highway from 10 Mile and Roanoke.

The Berkley Public Safety Department released a statement that it also assisted with establishing a perimeter to help with the apprehension effort.

“Our department did not take any further action related to this specific situation beyond providing perimeter support,” the statement reads. “It is important to note that BDPS personnel were not involved in the original arrests and had no contact with the two individuals or with USCBP; therefore, we do not have additional information regarding that incident.”

Berkley also stated that it “routinely collaborates with surrounding local, state, and federal agencies in providing mutual aid across police, fire, and EMS operations.”

“We understand and respect the concerns expressed by members of our community, and we remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals we are sworn to protect and serve,” the statement reads. “We will continue to work cooperatively with other agencies while upholding all legal obligations and acting in the best interest of our community.”

Pleasant Ridge Police Chief Rob Ried responded to the call from the Border Patrol. He said the search included the use of a drone and K-9 unit, but as of the night of Nov. 17, the man was not found.

“The reason Pleasant Ridge got involved at all was they were at Roanoke and 10 Mile, and he was last seen running eastbound at that point. So, I went over there because if you’re running eastbound, you’re a few hundred feet from Pleasant Ridge,” the chief said.