New shooting range under consideration for Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 24, 2026

TROY — Troy may soon see space for a shooting range that also sells firearms and provides training classes for those with a concealed pistol license.

The business is Uncoiled Firearms & Range, proposed for 1850 Ring Dr. in Troy. Currently, the business has a location at 30305 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia.

At the Jan. 27 meeting of the Troy Planning Commission, the group unanimously approved a preliminary site plan for the proposed business near the south side of Ring Road, west of John R Road and south of Maple Road. The site is vacant and spans 1.87 acres. The property is currently zoned for integrated industrial and business.

The parent company — Uncoiled Real Estate, LLC — is planning a one-story building that occupied about 15,600 square feet.

“The indoor range has a total containment type of environment,” said Stuart Mullen, a rep with Range Development Services, speaking to the safety of the facility. “It also has a HVAC system that is unique and dedicated to the range setting because shooting a firearm indoors has to push and evacuate the air at a certain specified rate.”

The proposed facility will feature an indoor shooting range that takes up around 7,500 square feet, as well as space for retail sales and classrooms. In addition, operations include a full ballistic containment package and recycling, protective measures for the walls and stalls, and enhanced noise suppression. The Barnard Drain also runs along the south end of the property, but the applicant doesn’t plan to affect it.

“We do also note that in conjunction with the building, they’re including the construction of a 70-space parking lot, and they’re doing onsite stormwater management, site landscaping and site lighting,” said Ben Carlisle, representing Carlisle Wortman & Associates.

While there were some concerns with the number of windows, trees and parking spaces for the location, the commission unanimously approved the preliminary site plan.

“I, too, am comfortable with the look of the building,” said Marianna Perakis, a member of the Planning Commission. “I like the offset. I think that what’s there is good and … I think it’s an attractive building.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.