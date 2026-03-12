New Grosse Pointe Farms court administrator brings variety of skills to her new role

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 12, 2026

Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Clerk Donna Emery Rabaut — who is being promoted to court administrator in April — listens as Mayor John Gillooly discusses her wide-ranging abilities during a March 9 City Council meeting. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — When Grosse Pointe Farms Court Administrator Sue Thomas announced her retirement after eight years of what City Manager Shane Reeside said were “exceptional service,” the city didn’t need to go far to find someone who could continue that tradition.

Current Court Clerk Donna Emery Rabaut, who has served the city in that role for the past nine years, will step into Thomas’ position April 1.

“Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated professionalism, strong leadership ability, and a thorough understanding of court operations and municipal procedures,” Reeside wrote in a memo to the council. “Her experience within our court system has prepared her well to assume this leadership role.”

During a meeting March 9, the Farms City Council agreed with that assessment, voting unanimously in favor of Rabaut’s appointment.

Rabaut has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Wayne State University Law School. A former English as a second language teacher, she is also fluent in Spanish, which Mayor John Gillooly said has allowed the Farms court “to better serve its Spanish-speaking contacts.”

As part of a new program of recognizing city employees, Gillooly spotlighted Rabaut at the March 9 meeting. He praised her “eagerness to expand her skills,” pointing out that Rabaut became a notary public in 2018 and earned her court recorder certification in January 2019.

In 2020, Gillooly said, Rabaut’s training in arbitration and mediation “made her the natural choice to take on in-house mediation for our civil matters.”

“Donna is a major reason the municipal court operates so smoothly and remains customer-service focused,” Gillooly said. “Her patience, kindness and exceptional ability to listen make her a trusted point of contact for anyone seeking help with court matters. Grosse Pointe Farms is fortunate to have her as a part of its team.”

Thomas recommended that the city appoint Rabaut as her successor, and Rabaut also had the backing of Municipal Court Judge Charles Berschback, who Gillooly said offered his “enthusiastic support” of her.

Berschback said Rabaut has the “ability to be kind” but to be “firm when necessary” as well, a combination essential in the job.

“As a new judge coming in four years ago, I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” Berschback said of Thomas and Rabaut. “Donna is just going to do a fantastic job. … I’m looking forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Rabaut is excited to take on her new position.

“I appreciate the honor,” she told the council. “I appreciate the kind, lovely words. I will do my best.”

Gillooly also thanked Thomas for all she did in the Farms. Thomas previously had a long tenure as the court administrator for Grosse Pointe Park.

“She’s a fantastic lady,” Gillooly said. “She’s a fantastic resource for the court. We wish her nothing but the best.”