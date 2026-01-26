New drone program advances public safety response

Sterling Heights will launch its new Drone as a First Responder program in the spring.

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 26, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — Look, up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a drone?

Yes, a drone. And, much like Superman, new aerial technology coming to Sterling Heights will be a valuable asset to law enforcement, firefighters and other city departments during emergencies.

On Jan. 20, the Sterling Heights City Council approved a Drone as a First Responder program that is set to take wing in the spring.

Although the city for years has used drones for public safety matters, the new DFR initiative amplifies that experience by establishing three permanent drone launch locations throughout the city, allowing the devices to be instantly launched and reducing response times compared to manually deploying the equipment.

“This technology allows us to quickly assess situations from above while keeping our officers and residents safer,” Police Chief Andrew Satterfield said in a prepared statement. “Having immediate visual information will help us make better decisions, respond more efficiently, and ensure the right resources are sent where they are needed most.”

Once launched, the DFR program will allow police to deploy drones remotely, 24 hours a day, to emergency scenes across the city. Drones will be dispatched from fixed docking stations, providing real-time aerial information to police officers and firefighters before they arrive on scene.

“This is a rapid response public safety tool supporting police, fire and public works,” Deputy Police Chief Ken Pappas told City Council members Jan. 20. “It will be deployed only to specific, defined calls for services, natural disasters and public safety hazards.”

Pappas said drones will provide “real-time aerial situation awareness before responders even arrive.”

“It enhances the decision making, responder safety and resource efficiency,” he said.

In addition to aiding police and fire personnel, drone technology will assist the public works department in dealing with water main breaks, flooding and infrastructure failures.

“It allows responders to better understand conditions before committing personnel and equipment,” Pappas said.

“We could have used this program countless times over the last year alone. And what this results in is Sterling Heights remaining one of the safest cities in America.”

Pappas emphasized that the new drone program will not infringe on residents’ privacy.

“It’s not random or continuous surveillance,” he said. “It’s not used for general monitoring of the public. It’s not equipped with facial recognition or any biometrics technology. The key takeaway from this is DFR is a targeted, transparent public safety tool that enhances situational awareness, improves responsive safety, and allows a city to deploy the right resources at the right time, without expanding surveillance or compromising civil liberties.”

Councilman Mike Radtke said he supports the DFR program as long as it operates in a way that respects the public’s right to privacy.

“I would hate for residents to feel like the city is spying on them or is using these drones as a way to get after them,” he said.

Radtke asked if a general order regarding drone use is planned and Pappas said one is forthcoming. A general order is a formal, written command directive that establishes policies and procedures for police conduct.

“I view this as a first responder tool to really help us set the table for what our officers will be encountering on the scene,” Radtke said. “What I don’t want this to be is an all-encompassing surveillance device.”

According to Pappas, the new drone initiative is being paid for with public safety forfeiture funds. The program will cost $149,264 in its first year, with a five-year total of $678,822.40. An additional $13,500 will be used for electrical and data infrastructure installation at city facilities to support the drone docking stations. Drones will be based at the Police Department and fire stations No. 3 and No. 4.

In a news release, Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said the new drone program reflects the city’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and fiscal responsibility. “By responsibly using modern technology, we can improve response times, strengthen coordination across departments, and better protect our residents and first responders,” Taylor said. “This program is fully funded through federal forfeiture funds, allowing us to enhance public safety without impacting local taxpayers.”