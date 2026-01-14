New curriculum at Athens High focuses on manufacturing

The IGNITE program features hands-on learning for advance manufacturing trades at LIFT’s Learning Lab in Detroit.

Photo provided by LIFT

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 14, 2026

TROY — A new curriculum at Athens High aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for a successful career in advanced manufacturing.

The program is called “IGNITE: Mastering Manufacturing,” a collaboration with the state, the Michigan Manufactures Association, and LIFT — a national manufacturing innovation institute supported by the U.S. Department of Defense. The curriculum made its debut at Athens High this school year.

An appropriation from the state Legislature in 2024 enabled the program to expand into the high school. The goal is to strengthen Michigan’s pipeline of skilled talent in high-demand technical fields.

“The introduction of (IGNITE) at Athens High School represents an important advancement in our ongoing efforts to align education with the evolving needs of industry,” said Troy Schools Superintendent Richard Machesky, in a statement. “This partnership ensures that our students have access to state-of-the-art technology and experiential learning opportunities that prepare them to contribute meaningfully to Michigan’s advanced manufacturing sector.”

Originally developed in 2018 with input from industry leaders and funding from the Department of Defense, IGNITE has already served more than 37,000 students nationwide.

“The manufacturing industry is evolving quickly, and employers need people with talent and a high-level understanding of advanced technology and systems,” said John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, in a statement. “IGNITE prepares students for the future with rewarding careers in advanced manufacturing.”

The curriculum has three focus areas: materials science, where students explore the properties and applications of advanced materials; advanced manufacturing systems and processes, where students engage in multimedia learning and virtual simulations that bring manufacturing systems to life; and capstone projects, where students apply their knowledge in team-based projects that solve real-world manufacturing problems using emerging technologies.

In a series of emails, students and staff praised the program.

“The course allows students to develop basic skills in advanced manufacturing,” explained Tim Heath, an IGNITE instructor at Athens High. “Students participate in group projects in CNC (computer numerical control), robotics, CAD (computer-aided design), additive manufacturing, electronics, control logic, and PLCs (programmable logic controllers) as used in industry.”

Jacob Hegner, a student in the IGNITE program at Athens High, said he has learned a lot.

“Every day, I learn more about things I love, and I’m excited every day,” Hegner said.

Hannah Roy, another IGNITE student, enjoys the educational concepts and amenities available through the curriculum.

“It provides many new things, like pneumatics, the lathe, and electronic sensors — all of which have a hands-on aspect,” Roy said. “The hardest part so far was the CAD design, but it was satisfying to work through, and I got to learn skills I could use on other projects.”

Jackson Kanczuzewski and Alan He also appreciate the program’s approach.

“The IGNITE program is a brilliant opportunity to advance your knowledge about a wide range of things, from basic wiring to CNC operation,” Kanczuzewski said, noting it provides a pathway to certifications in engineering and manufacturing.

Added He: “The IGNITE program allows students to pursue their passion not just through worksheets and lectures, but also through hands-on labs that show parts of manufacturing such as controlling a robot arm using sensors. These skills are vital for future engineers and manufacturers.”

In addition to Athens High, the program is also being introduced at Delton Kellogg High School in Delton. For more information about the program at Athens High, visit troy.k12.mi.us.