New community center makes headway

As the new Community Connect Center moves forward in the building process, the former location on Walnut Lake Road has recently closed. All customer service activities are now at the Connect Senior Center at Simsbury located at 33230 W. 14 Mile Road in West Bloomfield.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published January 9, 2026

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD — At the Dec. 15 meeting of the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees, Kelly Hyer, executive director of West Bloomfield Parks, gave an update on the progress of the new Community Connection Center, a multigenerational facility backed by a $25 million voter-approved bond.

The center is being built on Walnut Lake Road, near the original location. In the meantime, its offerings will continue at Connect Senior Center at Simsbury, 33230 W. 14 Mile Road.

For the new building, the architectural design has been completed. There have been modifications to the brick so that the center’s sign will stand out.

“We’re trying to hide the building and (have it) blend into nature,” Hyer said.

A bluish gray color was chosen for the bricks, blending with the sky. Residents were quick to comment on the color scheme, which makes the sign pop by contrast.

“The color was very cool,” said Debbie Binder, a trustee on the board.

Hyer discussed the first and second floor, which will be built and sectioned in thirds.

“We have a good blend of public space, some exercise fitness space, and where we will do the multipurpose group fitness, meeting, and administrative space,” Hyer said. “It’s really a good blend of all of those aspects.”

The flooring also reflects the different uses. A light gray floor was chosen to accommodate fitness programs, as well as events such as expos. There will be lines for four different sports on the floor to maximize space. Selection is underway for bleachers, pads, dividing curtains and acoustics.

According to Hyer, in the first-floor gymnasium, one can peer over the elevator onto the walking track.

“So, the acoustics are going to be very important,” Hyer said.

Hyer participated in a special budget workshop and discussed whether the full $25 million should be used, whether the township should find additional funding through the park division’s fund balance for more amenities, and the township’s options for the bidding process.

The township has hired consulting firm BarryDunn to evaluate the operational potential of the project, a study that will take about eight months to complete.

In the interim, all customer service activities are now available at Connect Senior Center at Simsbury, located at 33230 W. 14 Mile Road. Meals on Wheels volunteers will now meet at the West Bloomfield Police Department, located at 4530 Lake Road.