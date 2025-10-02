Mother of 22-month-old victim says she has no hate for convicted murderer

Kimora Launmei Hodges, left, stands at the podium with her attorney, Mariell Lehman, during her sentencing hearing Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in the 16th Circuit Court in Mount Clemens.

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 2, 2025

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski presides over the sentencing hearing of Kimora Launmei Hodges Thursday, Oct. 2.

Taylor Starks, mother of 22-month-old Kyrie Starks, addresses the court during a sentencing hearing for Kimora Launmei Hodges in the 16th Circuit Court in Mount Clemens.

Kimora Launmei Hodges listens while Taylor Starks addresses the court.

ROSEVILLE — The mother of a 22-month-old who was killed in 2022 said she has no hate in her heart for the woman convicted of killing her son, even though the mother doesn’t feel that the woman has taken accountability.

“I don’t have hate in my heart for you, but I really do wish you had accountability, or any love in your heart that you couldn’t have for me and my son,” Taylor Starks said at the sentencing of Kimora Launmei Hodges.

Hodges was found guilty of killing 22-month-old Kyrie Starks while babysitting in 2022. Hodges, who was 21 at the time, was babysitting while Taylor Starks was at work on June 13, 2022, when officers were dispatched for a report of a child having severe head trauma.

The case was originally filed in 2022. However, different events — including part of Hodges’ statement to police being thrown out of court — caused the case to be prolonged. Hodges was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in July.

Starks added that, because Hodges won’t take accountability, she’ll never be able to heal.

“Even though you might be physically free and still in jail, immensely and spiritually you will never be right again, because you won’t accept accountability for what you did,” she said.

However, Starks said she wishes for the best for Hodges.

“I honestly do wish you the best, because you’re going to need it more than me. You took my son from me, but you’re going to need it more than me,” she said.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski commended Starks for her attitude toward Hodges.

“I remember pictures of your son. He was a beautiful boy. And to stand here and say that you have no hate in your heart is just remarkable to me,” Druzinski said. “You’re wise beyond your years.”

Despite Starks’ statements, the sentencing was adjourned to allow Hodges’ attorney, Mariell Lehman, to be present during the presentence investigation.

“As the court is aware, Ms. Hodges is entitled to have counsel at every critical stage of her matter. I was not notified of her presentence investigation,” she said.

The hearing was adjourned until 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21.



