Monarchy doesn’t fly with east side No Kings demonstrators

Over 1,000 people are estimated to have taken part in the No Kings protest along both sides of Mack Avenue near Cadieux Oct. 18.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published October 21, 2025

Lori Zurvalec carries a sign with the message of the day. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTES/DETROIT — Over 1,000 people are estimated to have taken part in a No Kings demonstration on both sides of Mack Avenue around Cadieux Road Oct. 18 — well over the 200 to 300 organizers said they had been expecting.

Hosted by the Eastside Alliance Indivisible and Grosse Pointe Harper Woods Democracy Coalition, the No Kings protest was organized to show opposition to what protesters say is the increasingly authoritarian nature of President Donald Trump’s policies and those of his administration.

“No Kings Day is a celebration of people power,” Dana Saxon, a lead organizer with Eastside Alliance Indivisible, said in a press release. “It’s a reminder that democracy doesn’t belong to kings, corporations, or autocrats — it belongs to us.”

The eastside demonstration was one of the more than 2,000 that took place across the country Oct. 18, including one at Roosevelt Park in Detroit.

“It’s really important to stand up for our democracy while we still can,” said Vivian Sawicki, of Harper Woods, who’s also a member of the Harper Woods City Council. “It’s good to see this level of support, too.”

She said that many motorists honked and waved to the protesters as they drove by.

“I’m really excited that the Pointes are represented in this,” said Lori Zurvalec, of Grosse Pointe City. “We need to speak up.”

Protesters carried signs with messages such as, “Love thy neighbor,” “We the people means everyone,” “Democracy rules” and “He wants a throne, we want a republic.”

Rosy Knapp, of Grosse Pointe Farms, held a sign that read, “Education is the key to democracy,” with the word key depicted by the drawing of a door key.

“I’m a fervent supporter of public education, and I believe what this administration is doing to buck the Department of Education and target vulnerable children goes against the democratic values of our country,” Knapp said.

One attendee carried a tote bag that read, “Gulf of Mexico,” a reference to Trump’s renaming of the body of water as the Gulf of America.

The Pointes didn’t host a No Kings demonstration when the first one took place in cities across the country in June, so this marked a first for the community.

Police from Detroit and public safety officers from the Pointes were on hand to respond, if needed, but the event was peaceful.

“It’s been pretty good,” Grosse Pointe City public safety officer Andre Jones said. “Everything’s in order.”

Fellow City officer Mark Dombrowski said the biggest problem was a few complaints about the lack of parking in the area.

“They’ve been good at keeping it (orderly),” Dombrowski said of protest organizers.

A number of families were in attendance. Christine Jacobs, of Grosse Pointe Farms, and her husband, Neil Sroka — a member of the Farms City Council — were in the crowd with their daughter, Frances Sroka, 8. Jacobs and Frances Sroka were dressed as suffragettes, who famously fought for women to have the right to vote. Jacobs said the period costumes started out as their Halloween costume, but the No Kings event gave them another reason to don these outfits.

“We thought it would be symbolic to wear this,” Jacobs said. “We want to make sure we retain and promote rights for all future generations in America.”

The federal government shutdown — which was still in effect at press time — has had an impact on federal employees like Pat Alexander of Grosse Pointe Farms, who works for the Department of Defense and has been furloughed, along with her co-workers.

“I work with a lot of younger workers,” Alexander said. “They’ve got families.”

Her sign urged people to call their senators and representatives in Congress to end the furlough, stating, “They’re still getting paid while we’re not.”

Alexander is facing financial challenges as well, having to cover the cost of a needed surgery at a time when she isn’t getting a paycheck.

“Every federal employee takes an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution, even when we’re furloughed,” Alexander said. “People seem to forget that. We the people deserve better.”

Not everyone was a supporter of the No Kings demonstration. One of the more visible signs of that was a pickup truck with multiple Trump flags on display that drove through the area several times. Other local Republicans were also dismayed by the event.

“The latest by the far left appears to be nothing but astroturf demonstrations funded by George Soros and attended by people who have nothing better to do (than protest) anything and everything Trump,” said Renee Strobl, chair of the Eastside Republican Club.

Republican leaders across the nation sharply criticized the protests, with some accusing participants of hating America.

No Kings participant Donna Carloni, of Grosse Pointe Farms, who wore a patriotic outfit of head-to-toe red, white and blue, disagreed.

“The whole idea is, we are patriots, too — not just the other side,” Carloni said. “In fact, (we are) more so.”