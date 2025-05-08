Missing Roseville teen found safe in North Carolina

Salena Lynn Fleenor, 17, of Roseville, had been missing since April 20.

Photos provided by Roseville Police Department

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 8, 2025

The Roseville Police Department reported May 7 that Fleenor was found in North Carolina and that she is safe.

ROSEVILLE — A missing Roseville teenager has been found in North Carolina, according to a May 7 press release from the Roseville Police Department.

Salena Lynn Fleenor, 17, had been missing since April 20, according to the department.

“Salena is safe and we are awaiting more information,” the release states.

The release goes on to explain that detectives discovered Fleenor left Michigan with an unnamed party traveling south.

“Detectives partnered up with other state and federal authorities to achieve this excellent outcome,” the release states. “Salena’s family has been notified and travel arrangements for her to return home are being finalized.”

A prior release states that Fleenor left her home in the neighborhood of 12 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue at 1:30 a.m. April 20. An update from the department on April 29 said Fleenor might have been in the Pontiac area.

“This is highly unusual for Salena to be away from home for this amount of time,” the prior release states.