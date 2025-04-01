Metamora Golf & Country Club acquires Boulder Pointe Golf Club

The sun sets on the Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Oxford.

Photo provided by Eric Suran

By: Scott Bentley | Rochester Post | Published April 1, 2025

OXFORD — The Metamora Golf & Country Club ownership group announced that they have acquired Boulder Pointe Golf Club in a sale that closed on Friday, Feb. 28.

The sale means that the two facilities, that are just seven minutes apart, will now be under the same ownership umbrella. This leads to the potential of joint programs, new membership opportunities, and more positives for the community.

“Everybody is really really excited,” Metamora club manager and co-owner Rick Fleming said.

According to Fleming, the synergy of the two works “both offer something that the other one doesn’t.”

Metamora is a beautiful facility with a pool, pickleball courts, tennis courts, and an 18-hole golf course, while Boulder Pointe has a 27-hole course and a giant club house that the entire community adores.

“We’ve now got two really good golf courses,” Fleming said. “The synergy of the two golf clubs is truly the motivator. … We have two facilities that can suit pretty much whatever you want to do.”

The motivation to combine two pillars in the community makes a lot of sense. Going forward, there will be a new platinum membership option available, which gives the member access to both facilities.

“With our close proximity… you go from a 27-hole facility to a 45-hole facility,” Boulder Pointe Director of Golf Eric Suran said. “It’s very easy to have that … especially from people in our community.”

There’s now a whole new level of access for people that were only a part of one club before the acquisition, and the people at Boulder Pointe couldn’t be more excited.

“At Boulder… if you join the platinum membership, now you have access to the pool at Metamora,” Suran explained. “It’s close enough where that can be feasibly done.”

Unifying the two clubs is also something that will benefit the community as a whole. The new ownership group plans on using Boulder Pointe in a way that can get the most of its design.

“We’re strong community folks and that should be the hub for the community,” Fleming said. “Community events should be held at (Boulder Pointe) because it’s truly designed for that.”

There’s already a long list of events that will be held at the Boulder Pointe facility, and a lot of them won’t be new to the members of the community. Family-favorite events that used to be a yearly tradition but have gone away are all set to return under new ownership.

“They used to do big Mother’s Day brunches and Easter brunches. Those have kind of gone away, so we’re bringing all of those back,” Fleming said. “So the excitement level of both (clubs) is incredible.”

The ownership group also wants to put more focus on current members, with that number having grown after the acquisition of Boulder Pointe. With a large influx of people and families now in the mix, the club wants to prioritize the members the club has.

“The most exciting part is that we’re going to be a lot more member-centric,” Suran explained. “The new ownership is willing to put money into membership and into the club and really make the club what it should be… a really cool spot.”

In general, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the future of Metamora and Boulder Pointe. Aside from members, the community as a whole now has one place that will be the talk of the town.

“I’m very excited for the future and I’ve been saying that all spring,” Suran said. “I have not been this excited for a golf season in a long time.”

For more information visit www.metamoragolf.com.