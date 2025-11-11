Mayors host food drive competition to support Neighborhood House

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 11, 2025

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS — As the holiday season approaches and federal government assisted food benefits remain uncertain, there are many people in the Rochester area who are struggling to make ends meet.

To help ease the burden, the mayors and city councils from Rochester and Rochester Hills are organizing the Hometown Harvest, a friendly food drive competition, to support the Neighborhood House.

Residents of both cities are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items — for people as well as pets — at designated drop-off locations in the lobby areas of the respective city hall buildings throughout Dec. 1.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett said the food drive is a chance to demonstrate the generosity of the Rochester Hills community while supporting Neighborhood House.

“We understand the important role Neighborhood House plays in our community and the stress they are under as the need for their services only continues to grow. The holidays are especially difficult, so it’s our goal to fill their pantry so they can help more families,” Barnett said.

Neighborhood House has seen a 10% rise in demand and could deliver nearly 500,000 meals by year end, so officials said the need is there.

“Our communities tend to give open handedly when asked, so I am looking forward to giving Neighborhood House a sizable donation,” Barnett added.

Rochester Mayor Nancy Salvia said the food drive is a wonderful opportunity for residents to come together and make a difference.

“Both Bryan and I are really happy when our two cities can work together,” Salvia said. “We wanted to host a friendly competition to raise some food and involve all of our residents and neighborhoods in raising food for Neighborhood House, because people are concerned about food insecurity right now,” said Salvia.

Neighborhood House assists individuals and families in need in Rochester, Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township during times of hardship. Each client completes an intake process to assess their needs based on income, expenses, employment, life circumstances and more. The nonprofit provides basic necessities such as food, clothing and financial assistance to help clients to focus on getting back to a self-sustainable life.

Neighborhood House Executive Director Michael Dreon said 65% of the nonprofit’s clients are in poverty and are affected by the pause in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program.

Following a federal government shutdown, a series of court orders temporarily caused a lapse in funding for the SNAP benefit program in November. At press time on Nov. 10, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had directed its SNAP EBT vendor to once again begin issuing full SNAP benefits to Michigan SNAP recipients. SNAP is a United States federal government program that provides food-purchasing assistance for those with low- and no-income to help them maintain adequate nutrition and health.

The Neighborhood House Food Pantry, which is operated by a team of volunteers, provides emergency food to clients in times of hardship. Active families can visit the food pantry once a month, receiving two weeks of food, and each visit must be at least 30 days apart.

“While we provide some benefit of food, we certainly can’t make up the whole budget for their food. SNAP is critical for those families,” Dreon said. “I don’t know the exact dollar amount, but I know it’s hundreds of dollars per family, especially if you have children. It’s very disappointing that Michigan can’t get it together on this.”

Approximately 85% of food at the pantry is donated, Dreon explained.

“That’s a great way to benefit the communities, to donate food directly to our pantry, because then we can turn it around quickly and put it in the hands of those who need it. We also take financial donations, and we use that to purchase perishable food — like milk, eggs, bread, meat and things like that,” he said. “The fact that the communities of Rochester Hills and Rochester are rising up really, in my mind, just fulfills our mission, which is the community of neighbors helping neighbors. I love to see it, and it’s exactly our vision of what a community is about: neighbors helping neighbors in times of need.”

Neighborhood House is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive through Nov. 14 to provide holiday meals to clients. At press time, the pantry was in need of canned sweet potatoes, turkey gravy, boxes of mashed potatoes and large aluminum turkey pans. Donations for the Thanksgiving Food Drive can be dropped off 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Neighborhood House Food Pantry, 1315 N. Pine St. in Rochester.

“Last year we distributed a record 350 meals, and I expect the demand to be higher this year. We are probably prepared to do 400 meals, but that was before all this SNAP benefit uncertainty, so I think the demand could be much higher,” Dreon added.

Through Dec. 1, Rochester residents can drop off food for the Hometown Harvest at Rochester City Hall, 400 Sixth St. in Rochester, while Rochester Hills residents should bring food to Rochester Hills City Hall, 1000 Rochester Hills Drive in Rochester Hills. For more information about the food pantry, call (248) 651-5836 or visit www.ranh.org.