Marian High School breaks ground on $7 million renovation 

A rendering of a newly-renovated classroom at Marian High School.

Image provided by Marian High School

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 28, 2025

A rendering of the new Marian High School corridor, which will have an inviting feel with a more modern design. Image provided by Marian High School

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — On April 14, Marian High School began the first phase of its Marian for the Generations Capital Campaign.

This $7 million transformation has two phases. The first one is to renovate the school’s science and visual arts facilities.

This is the first major renovation the school has undergone in over 10 years. The last project was for the purpose of improving the student dining area and kitchen.

The groundbreaking took place at the beginning of the school’s Easter break, April 14. The project is expected to conclude sometime in the early fall. In-school and after-school activities will not be affected by the construction.

“We had enough space in the building to maneuver around this to have as little impact as possible on the educational experience for the remainder of this school year and then for a little bit in the fall,” Marian Principal Stacey Cushman said.

One of the components of the project is renovating the hallways to have a modern aesthetic with a more open design.

O/X Studio is designing the project and Gleeson Construction is the general contractor. The Farnell Equipment Company will outfit the science laboratories. All three of those companies have Marian High School connections. During the second phase, Michigan Air Products, which also has Marian High ties, will install HVAC systems.

Modernizing science facilities

All of the lab tables are original to when the school was built in 1959.

“Our curriculum is amazing and we need to have an environment that also matches our curriculum,” Marian President Heather Sofran said.

As part of the renovation, five science classrooms will be renovated and equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and technology. In these newly-renovated classrooms, there will be updated infrastructure, collaborative learning spaces and a computer laboratory.

Centralized art facilities

Previously, Marian’s art classrooms were separated throughout the building. Through this project, the pottery, design and arts classrooms will be located together in a visual and digital arts hub.

“To have it all housed in one creative hub and in a hallway together is unique and special, and I think it will be a really great environment for our students to explore their creativity and innovate,” Sofran said.

Building excitement

The construction has only just begun and students are already signing up for classes in the newly-renovated classrooms.

“The number of students who have signed up for classes that will be held in those new spaces is notable,” Cushman said. “I’m excited about the way this whole renovation is going to transform the way that our students learn. I think that this really does move us in a forward direction.”

The next phase

The second phase of the project, which is expected to occur during the summer in 2026, will result in new windows and air conditioning.

The Marian High School community is looking forward to the renovations and the opportunities it will open up to students.

“We are very grateful that we have this opportunity to make a difference in our building and take Marian to the next level,” Sofran said.

For more information on the Marian for the Generations Capital Campaign, visit, marian-hs.org/giving/marian-for-the-generations.