Man pleads guilty in road rage gunfire incident

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published February 9, 2026

Shutterstock image

STERLING HEIGHTS — A man who was facing trial on weapons-related charges stemming from a November road-rage incident in Sterling Heights has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month in Macomb County Circuit Court.

According to court records, Logan Shea, 21, of Clinton Township, waived his right to an arraignment Jan. 26 and entered guilty pleas to charges of discharging a weapon in a vehicle, a 10-year-felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; and two felony weapons charges, each a two-year felony.

Shea’s plea included a request for sentencing consideration under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, a Michigan law that allows individuals between the ages of 18-26 to avoid a permanent criminal record. Due to his age, prosecutors had to consent to Shea’s request.

Individuals approved for HYTA who successfully complete the program can have their case dismissed and record sealed. Shea is scheduled to be sentenced March 5 by Judge Joseph Toia.

In a prepared statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said, “By pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to extraordinarily dangerous conduct, actions that put lives at immediate risk. These were deliberate acts of violence that could easily have ended in tragedy. In Macomb County, those who commit gun crimes will be held fully accountable under the law.”

A request for comment from Shea’s attorney, James Makowski, was not immediately returned.

The incident at hand unfolded Nov. 16, 2025, when Sterling Heights police responded to a road-rage altercation between two drivers at 15 Mile and Schoenherr roads. Police said in a news release that one driver pointed a handgun and security badge at the other before fleeing. Shortly after, officers heard gunshots near 19 Mile and Saal roads.

Officers later located Shea and the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado, at the Lakeside Village Apartments in Clinton Township. A pair of firearms and security badge were recovered at the scene. Police said their investigation revealed that “the suspect was just randomly firing his firearm in the air while driving around.”